Sheffield United are planning for life back in the Championship following their 20th place finish in the Premier League last season.

Chris Wilder will be hoping to strengthen the side in the transfer market ahead of a potential promotion push in the upcoming campaign.

However, the Blades may have to worry about potential player sales too following the drop down a division.

The Yorkshire outfit will want to keep their squad together as best as they can, but some high value assets may need to be sold.

This summer will be crucial for the club to build a team capable of fighting for a top two spot this term.

Ollie Arblaster and Anel Ahmedhodzic valuation claim

FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Owain Wyse has claimed that Anel Ahmedhodzic and Ollie Arblaster are the players most likely to generate a big fee this summer.

He believes that Ahmedhodzic could be worth up to £20 million, while comparing Arblaster to the likes of Adam Wharton and Alex Scott, who both went for a similar fee in recent windows.

“I think it has to be Anel Ahmedhodzic that would command the biggest fee,” Wyse told Football League World.

“Anel proved last year just how good he can be at a Championship level, and at times he has been good.

“He is a full regular international, he is only 25-years-old, with huge potential and talent.

“He’s had a vast array of supposed interest in clubs, including regularly from Serie A in Napoli and Atalanta.

“I think he could command a bit of a bidding war in the summer, I could see us pushing £20m, or maybe even slightly beyond.

“Another player I would mention in this is Ollie Arblaster.

“I think he has huge potential.

“I think currently, with the number of games he’s played, I can’t see anyone bidding any more than £20 million for him.

“But I believe, to us, he should be worth comfortably more than that.

“We can build a team around him, we really can, I can see him playing for us for a number of years.

“Give him a couple of years of regular football and I can see him being worth up to £30 million even.

“You see the likes of Wharton and Alex Scott move for £20 million, and I think even after half a season of Championship football in January we could be seeing bids around the £20 to 25 million mark, I think he is that good.”

Ahmedhodzic and Arblaster's importance to Sheffield United

Anel Ahmedhodzic & Ollie Arblaster - Sheffield United league goals and appearances 2023/24 (per Fbref.com) Player Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) Anel Ahmedhodzic 31 (29) 2 (0) Ollie Arblaster 12 (11) 0

Ahmedhodzic made 31 appearances in the Premier League last season, including 39 starts, and was a standout performer in an otherwise struggling side (all stats from Fbref).

The Bosnian signed for the Blades in the summer of 2022 from Swedish side Malmo FF.

Meanwhile, Arblaster broke into the side in the second half of the campaign, having spent the first six months on loan at Port Vale.

The midfielder went on to feature 12 times in the top flight, making 11 starts, as Sheffield United suffered relegation to the Championship.

Arblaster’s progress has been impressive

Arblaster went from playing in League One to the top flight midway through the campaign and didn’t look out of place.

It was a difficult circumstance for the midfielder to break into the Premier League, as the Blades struggled to compete at that level.

But the opportunity to compete in the Championship could raise his profile to the level of Scott or Wharton if he can make a strong start to the campaign.

Ahmedhodzic has already proven himself at this level, and could definitely be sold for a big fee if concrete interest arises.