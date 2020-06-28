‘We can always rely on him’ – Jack Harrison hails Leeds United teammate after Fulham win

Jack Harrison has stated that Leeds United team-mate Pablo Hernandez is ‘fantastic’ and has praised his ability after the 3-0 win over Fulham. The victory was a comprehensive one in the end, although the first-half was one where Leeds will have felt they were lucky to go in at the break 1-0 up. However, Marcelo Bielsa mixed it up at the break, and in doing so he brought on Spaniard Hernandez who managed to make an instant impact in the game. His passing and dribbling skills added another dimension to the Whites, and he managed to get an assist for Harrison’s smart finish. Harrison has praised Hernandez for his performance in the vital game, and insisted that Leeds can always rely on him to make the crucial passes. Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post about Hernandez, Harrison said: “He’s fantastic. He’s always been like that.

“He’s always a player who has great vision in the game. We can always rely on him to make passes like that in a game like this.

“He’s had a great impact on us and he showed his ability.”

Can you get 100% in this Leeds United quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 11 Josh Warrington. True False

The Verdict

Hernandez had a brilliant impact in the fixture, and it was one that completely changed the dynamic of the game. At the break it looked as though Fulham were unlucky not to be level, but Bielsa’s half-time changes secured a comfortable win in the end.

The Spaniard was incisive going forward and began making the key passes into the final third as soon as he stepped onto the pitch.

Now, Leeds just have to keep consistent in the final seven league games, and if they can carry that through then they will be a Premier League side come the end of July.