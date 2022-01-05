Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘We better get a replacement’, ‘Awful decision’ – These Stoke fans react to emerging transfer update

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Stoke City have confirmed that loan defender Leo Ostigard has been recalled by Brighton & Hove Albion – and the Premier League club have sent him straight out once again to Italian Serie A side Genoa.

The 22-year-old Norwegian had a stellar 2020-21 campaign at Coventry City, scoring three times in 39 Championship appearances, which led to the Potters making a move for him for the current season.

Ostigard started as a first-choice defender in August, scoring his first goal for the Staffordshire side against Swansea City, but following a 2-1 loss to Derby he only featured in two of the next seven league matches.

Quiz: Did Stoke City do these 22 things in 2021?

1 of 22

Did Stoke sell Jack Butland to Crystal Palace in 2021?

He did play a part in three victories in a row against Blackpool, Luton and Peterborough but after being withdrawn late on in a defeat to Bristol City at the end of November, Ostigard never made another appearance under Michael O’Neill.

O’Neill indicated that it was also Ostigard’s decision to cancel the loan as well as the Seagulls and he will now potentially make a move for another centre-back to replace the youngster – especially with Harry Souttar sidelined for the rest of the season.

Ostigard has a new club now in Genoa and Stoke fans have been reacting to his departure from the Bet365 Stadium on social media.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘We better get a replacement’, ‘Awful decision’ – These Stoke fans react to emerging transfer update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: