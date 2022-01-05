‘We better get a replacement’, ‘Awful decision’ – These Stoke fans react to emerging transfer update

Stoke City have confirmed that loan defender Leo Ostigard has been recalled by Brighton & Hove Albion – and the Premier League club have sent him straight out once again to Italian Serie A side Genoa.

The 22-year-old Norwegian had a stellar 2020-21 campaign at Coventry City, scoring three times in 39 Championship appearances, which led to the Potters making a move for him for the current season.

Ostigard started as a first-choice defender in August, scoring his first goal for the Staffordshire side against Swansea City, but following a 2-1 loss to Derby he only featured in two of the next seven league matches.

He did play a part in three victories in a row against Blackpool, Luton and Peterborough but after being withdrawn late on in a defeat to Bristol City at the end of November, Ostigard never made another appearance under Michael O’Neill.

O’Neill indicated that it was also Ostigard’s decision to cancel the loan as well as the Seagulls and he will now potentially make a move for another centre-back to replace the youngster – especially with Harry Souttar sidelined for the rest of the season.

Ostigard has a new club now in Genoa and Stoke fans have been reacting to his departure from the Bet365 Stadium on social media.

NOOO NOT LEO!! Thanks for giving everything for us @leoskirio and all the best. Hope to see you in red and white again soon https://t.co/dZXkW852oI — Pownzzz (@Pownzzz98) January 5, 2022

We better get a replacement. I refuse to watch the chuckle brothers Batth and Chester any longer https://t.co/02cDAbfwkS — el pottersaurus (@FPLstokelona) January 5, 2022

hope he has a brilliant future, shame O’Neill couldn’t see anything in him but then he’s got many things wrong recently — george (@StokeyyG2) January 5, 2022

One of the few players to show passion, commitment and a will to win. Thanks Leo, I appreciated you.

Playing Chester ahead of him. Nice one MoN 🤦‍♂️ — Stokie'73 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ (@potter2207) January 5, 2022

Something must have happened for him leave like this, good luck Leo & thank you 👍🏻 — 🔴⚪Dale🔴⚪ (@Dale_17_) January 5, 2022

That’s an awful decision — Sean Jennings (@JenningsSean) January 5, 2022

Sadness — Matt 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@SCFCDeno) January 5, 2022

Pain — jack (@jackwherton) January 5, 2022