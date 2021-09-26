‘We aren’t worthy of such talent’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to display from 22-y/o in Ipswich draw

Sheffield Wednesday’s run without a win extended to four games yesterday as they drew 1-1 at Ipswich Town.

The Owls will feel it was two points dropped though, as a Bailey Peacock-Farrell error meant Conor Chaplin could snatch a point for the hosts in the 90th minute.

Whilst it was a frustrating end for Darren Moore’s side, there were still positives to take, with Dennis Adeniran once again making a big contribution for the team.

The 22-year-old scored Wednesday’s goal with a well-taken finish and it continued what has been a very impressive start to the season for the new recruit, who has quickly become an important player under Moore.

And, his performances have certainly impressed the fans, who expect Adeniran to become a crucial player for the club moving forward because of the quality he has.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his display, and goal, from Twitter…

Player of season so far in my eyes. #swfc https://t.co/v1U5uqWZ8B — Vital Wednesday (@VitalWednesday) September 25, 2021

Ok this bloke makes everything better! For the first time in a long time we have a player I genuinely love https://t.co/JkantPyO0i — Adam Copeland (@Gingeee_SWFC) September 25, 2021

Best signing this season by a country mile. We have made other quality signings but just not using them correctly. — SwfcFan (@SwfcFan12) September 25, 2021

give him a lifetime contract — matt (@mattleagueone) September 25, 2021

Dennis The Menace. 💪💪💪 — Neon-Brown (@NeonBrown10) September 25, 2021

How we got Adeniran on a free is mystifying #swfc — dexteritybox (@dexteritybox) September 25, 2021