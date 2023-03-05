“Yet to see the full force…” – Middlesbrough fan pundit issues Aaron Ramsey assessment that Aston Villa fans will love

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Following a setback last weekend when they were defeated 2-0 by West Bromwich Albion, Middlesbrough got back to winning ways in emphatic fashion on Saturday when they ran riot over Reading at the Riverside Stadium.

Former Boro midfielder Paul Ince’s side have been somewhat hapless on the road this season and they were powerless to stop Michael Carrick’s men as they won 5-0, with braces notched by talisman Chuba Akpom, Aaron Ramsey and then a penalty was added by Marcus Forss.

Boro’s victory cut the gap to second-placed Sheffield United in the Championship table to just four points, with the Teessiders’ January recruitment perhaps giving them an extra edge in the race.

One of those additions came in the form of Ramsey, who spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Boro’s divisional rivals Norwich City from Aston Villa, but was recalled in January and then sent back out to join Michael Carrick and his former coach Aaron Danks.

Saturday was just Ramsey’s second start in Boro colours but he is already making his mark, with his first coming through an interception in his own half before sprinting through the middle of the pitch on the counter attack to finish beyond Dean Bouzanis, whilst his second came after firing home Ryan Giles’ low cross.

His performance was impressive in the eyes of FLW’s Boro fan pundit Dana Malt, although she is opting to be reserved when it comes to wanting him back next season just yet if the club are promoted to the Premier League.

“I thought Ramsey was really impressive and my personal pick for man of the match,” Dana said.

“I just thought he was really bright and positive and always offered himself up for the ball in really good positions, and then when he did get it he looked like he was going to create and he did create the first goal technically.

“It was him that won the penalty and then he scored two for himself – I did see a lot of pre-match chatter as to why Forss wasn’t starting but Carrick’s decision to play Ramsey over him was vindicated and he looks really good – his composure for both of his goals was really impressive to me.

“When you are one-on-one with a goalkeeper for as long as he was, it’s not exactly rare to see a Championship striker overthink it, but he didn’t, knew exactly what he was going to do and he dispatched it really well into the bottom corner.

“I would like to see him back next season if we are in the Championship, but if we are in the Premier League then I wouldn’t be so confident saying that I’d want him back, just because he’s still in the infancy of his Boro career and we are yet to see the full force of what Ramsey can offer.”

The Verdict

Ramsey’s experience in a Norwich side that weren’t always the most attacking would have been a learning curve for him, and after a short injury lay-off he has come back in a Boro shirt and better than he was with the Canaries.

It isn’t a shock to see him flourish in a free-flowing attacking side and he popped up in a number of different positions – Carrick’s system is fluid enough for him to roam about and do as he pleases.

We’ve only just scratched the surface with the 20-year-old as well – this time last year he was at Cheltenham Town so it has been a rapid ascent for the youngster, who could be destined for bigger things in the top flight.

Should Ramsey continue to show this kind of form then Boro will surely be looking to take him back next season, although they would be limited to just two domestic loans if they are promoted so that would surely come into their thinking.