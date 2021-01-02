‘We are working on that’ – Key figure delivers transfer update that Derby County fans will surely enjoy

Wayne Rooney has revealed that Derby County are working on a number of signings.

The Rams have endured a tough start to the season which has seen them anchored to the bottom end of the Championship table as we approach the halfway in the season.

Since Rooney has taken interim charge there has been an improvement in the club’s results, but there’s still a long way to go.

If the club are to kick on then they’ll need to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window, and according to Rooney, things are already being put in place behind the scenes.

As quoted by the Derbyshire Telegraph, Rooney said: “We have got targets we want to bring in and we are working on that. Hopefully we can get our business done early, and the sooner and better for the squad.

Asked what position he’s targeting, he said: “All positions, we want to improve our squad and if the right players are out there available for us, we will look and see if they are the right players for us to take.

“I think the January transfer window has come at a good time to try and add some players to the squad. Hopefully we will have a few new additions to the squad.”

The Verdict

It could be a big month for Derby County.

The Rams need to continue picking up results in the coming weeks and months and so strengthening could be vital.

Of course they need to target the right players, but I’m sure that with the experience in place at the club they’ll be looking in the right areas to strengthen