New Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz refused to rule out a move for Troy Deeney this summer, as he confirmed work is ongoing to strengthen the squad.

Xisco Munoz on Troy Deeney to Sheffield Wednesday rumours

It has been a hectic summer for the Owls, who won promotion back to the Championship in dramatic fashion as they beat Barnsley in the last minute of the play-off final. Since then, a lot has changed though, with Munoz replacing Darren Moore, who left to the surprise of many.

Owner Dejphon Chansiri will now be focused on backing the head coach, and it has been suggested Munoz could bring Deeney to Hillsborough, with the player available on a free transfer after leaving boyhood club Birmingham when his deal expired this summer.

The 35-year-old knows the Owls chief from his time at Watford, where the two had a close relationship, and the striker has already praised Wednesday for appointing Munoz.

And, Munoz didn’t do much to cool talk of Deeney’s potential arrival when speaking to Yorkshire Live, as he talked the experienced former Blues man up, as he also sent a broader transfer message that revealed he is keen to bring new faces in.

“You know I have a good relationship with Troy [Deeney]. He is a good person and I love him. I have a lot of contact with him. But right now is the moment for what we can improve with all the situations. We are putting the focus on what the team needs and how we can stay in a good situation in the Championship. We are trying to find the players to improve the team.

“We are assessing the team, and today we have got a better idea of what we can improve. Now is the time for working.”

Should Sheffield Wednesday sign Troy Deeney?

This is something that’s going to cause debate among the Wednesday supporters. Deeney scored seven goals for Blues last season, but three of those were penalties, so he isn’t the prolific number nine that fans would want.

However, the ex-Watford man would bring a lot to the team. Firstly, his game isn’t all about goals, as he will lead the line well, he is a leader on the pitch, and he is always a nuisance for the opposition centre-backs.

Then, you have his character off the pitch. Deeney is well respected by many in the game, which is why he was captain at Watford, and he had the armband at Blues as well. He would set standards in training on a daily basis, and Munoz knows exactly what he’s like as a character, so there are no issues on that front.

When you consider he is available on a free, you could make a strong case to say it would be a shrewd bit of business.

Sheffield Wednesday summer transfer plans

Ultimately though, it’s all going to be down to Munoz. He has been chosen by Chansiri as the man to take the club forward, and he now needs to tell the owner what he needs to ensure they are competitive next season.

The 1-1 draw with York on Saturday was a chance for Munoz to see the players in action, and he will need to make some big decisions over the coming weeks as he looks to get the squad in shape.

Munoz’s side start the Championship season with a game against Southampton on August 4.