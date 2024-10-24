Wilson Isidor has issued a message to Sunderland supporters following the team’s 2-1 win over Luton Town on Wednesday night.

Goals from Chris Rigg and Romaine Mundle secured an important three points away from home midweek.

The Black Cats find themselves in the mix for automatic promotion to the Premier League this season.

Rigg had put the team ahead in the 55th minute before Elijah Adebayo levelled the scores eight minutes later, before Mundle’s 66th minute strike sealed all three points.

This result is Sunderland’s third win in four games, giving them a three point lead over second place Burnley.

Wilson Isidor issues Sunderland message

Isidor has posted to social media following the team’s win over the Hatters, celebrating another important victory for the club.

He has shown his commitment to the side, praising Luton for making it a tough route to their third win in four.

“Tough game yesterday night, but another important win,” wrote Isidor, via Instagram.

“We are Sunderland.”

Isidor made his fifth start of the season for Sunderland on Wednesday night, his eighth appearance in total since arriving on loan from Zenit St Petersburg (all stats from Fbref).

The forward has made a positive impact on the side since joining, scoring three times in the Championship.

Sunderland’s attacking options

The 24-year-old has stepped up in the absence of Eliezer Mayenda, who has been absent through injury since September.

Isidor played 67 minutes against the Hatters before coming off for Aaron Connolly, who arrived as a free agent in late September.

This was Connolly’s second appearance for the club, coming off the bench both times.

With Mayenda currently absent with a muscle injury, it will be on these two to lead the line for Régis Le Bris’s side as they fight for promotion to the top flight.

Sunderland’s promotion hopes

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of October 24th) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 11 +12 25 2 Burnley 11 +12 22 3 Leeds United 11 +11 22 4 West Brom 11 +6 19 5 Sheffield United 11 +6 19 6 Blackburn Rovers 11 +5 19 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

Sunderland maintained their lead of the Championship table with their 2-1 win at Kenilworth Road.

The gap to second and third place Burnley and Leeds United is now three points after 11 fixtures.

Sheffield United in fourth are now six adrift of the Black Cats, with the Blades, West Brom, Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City all dropping points midweek to strengthen Sunderland’s position in the standings.

Next up for Le Bris’ side is a home clash against Oxford United on 26 October in a 3pm kick-off, where they will be looking to win their third game in a row.

Isidor has quickly won the fans at Sunderland

Sunderland’s search for a new forward in the summer was quite underwhelming, especially given how much a strong addition was needed.

But Isidor arrived and made a very strong impact in a short space of time, proving himself at this level with three goals in five starts.

He is also quite versatile, and can play across the frontline, which makes him a very valuable member of the squad.

It is messages like these that show how strong of a connection he has already made with the club, quickly establishing himself as a favourite among supporters.