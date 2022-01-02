Birmingham City
‘We are so done’, ‘Pain’ – These Birmingham City fans react as Lee Bowyer confirms transfer decision
Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has confirmed that Dion Sanderson will be returning to Wolves after they decided to recall the player.
Lee Bowyer confirms that Dion Sanderson has been recalled from his loan by @Wolves. Says @BCFC will have a replacement in by next weekend, and are also close to bringing in a replacement for Riley McGree.
— Richard Wilford (@wilfordwm) January 2, 2022
The centre-back has impressed at Blues this season but a defensive injury crisis, combined with Romain Saiss leaving for AFCON after tomorrow’s game against Manchester United, means that Bruno Lage is short of options at the back.
Therefore, the decision has been made to bring Sanderson back, with Bowyer revealing the news today after the 2-1 loss against QPR, where Sanderson played.
Even though it appears that Birmingham have already lined up a replacement, with Manchester United’s Teden Mengi set to sign, losing the Wolves loanee is still a blow.
As you would expect, it wasn’t the news that the fans wanted to hear, particularly with the team struggling in the bottom half of the table after a frustrating season so far.
Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…
