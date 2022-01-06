‘We are open’ – Manager reveals Nottingham Forest, Stoke City and West Brom striker target can move this month

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has revealed that the west London club are open to letting Marcus Forss leave on loan this month, which may interest Nottingham Forest, Stoke City, and West Bromwich Albion, and a string of other clubs.

Football League World exclusively revealed in December that the Finnish striker was on the radars of Fulham, Sheffield United, Boro, Stoke City, Forest, and West Brom ahead of the winter window, with clubs in France and Germany also keen.

Frank has now confirmed that the Bees are ready to let Forss go out on loan as regular senior football could be vital for his development.

Speaking to West London Sport, he said: “Marcus is a player that we are very pleased with. He’s got a great future ahead of him.

“I think we are open in general if clubs are approaching us for some of our players.

“To say that it’s going to be a definite, I can’t say that – so many things can happen from now until the end of the transfer window.

“One thing is sure: at one stage in Marcus’ career he needs to go out and play more regular, starting minutes – week after week after week.

“He only experienced that in the spell at Wimbledon. I think that’s important.

“I think his pathway to have success is probably – because also we took the step from the Championship to the Premier League – to play week in, week out, either now or at another stage.”

This month has already seen Forest sign Keinan Davis on loan from Aston Villa and Daryl Dike join West Brom from Orlando FC while Middlesbrough are thought to be frontrunners to land Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun until the end of the season.

However, the opportunity to bring in a player of Forss quality and one that has already proven himself capable of scoring important goals in a promotion-winning season could be too good to turn down.

The Verdict

Some fantastic forwards have moved to the Championship already this month or look set to arrive soon but Forss could well be the pick of the bunch.

Forest and Albion have already added more firepower while Boro are closing in on Balogun but it’s going to be interesting to see whether an opportunity such as this one could tempt them to dip back into the market.

The 22-year-old may have played second fiddle to Ivan Toney for Brentford this season but when given a starting role in the EFL Cup he has been in phenomenal form – scoring five times and adding one assist in four games as he helped them reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

He’s thrived on loan previously as well, scoring 11 times in 18 games for AFC Wimbledon in the 2019/20 campaign.

You’d imagine Brentford are set to be inundated with offers after Frank’s revelation because this is a fantastic opportunity for a Championship club to land a real talent.