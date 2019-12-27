‘We are now set firmly on the right road’ – Barnsley fan pundit urges club to make key January decision

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Regular Punter’ series, where we gather original opinions from select, passionate fans of the clubs concerned on matters surrounding their team and share them with a wider audience…

Football League World’s Barnsley fan pundit Dan Sykes has urged the club to give new boss Gerhard Struber control over the club’s transfer dealings in the January transfer window.

The Austrian coach has started to turn fortunes around at the Yorkshire club, with the Tykes winning three times and losing just once in their last six games.

That form has helped Barnsley climb off the bottom of the Championship but they remain one point and two places away from safety.

With Struber having joined the club in November, you feel the January transfer window could be key to helping his side secure survival this season.

Sykes revealed that he feels it is vital that the 42-year-old is given control over the club’s transfer dealings, both in and out, during the winter transfer window.

He explained: “I think that Gerhard Struber and his team have been fantastic in turning around the confidence of a young group of players and we are now set firmly on the right road.

“I think Struber needs to be handed control over any incomings and outgoings this January, and I think we will see a number of players going out with a lesser number coming in. I don’t anticipate us selling any of our best players unless Struber feels that the money can be invested more wisely in other areas of the team.”

Sykes also suggested that recent performances had made it difficult to work out exactly where the squad needs to be improved in January.

He said: “10 games ago I think all the Barnsley fans could have told you where we need to strengthen, but in this new system, with the current rate of improvement of our younger players, it has become much less clear cut.

“Personally, I felt we needed two full-backs, a central defender and an experienced partner for Mowatt in midfield, however now I think that one central defender and one right-sided full-back might be enough.

“If the club do receive a massive offer for Cauley Woodrow, and we accept, I would expect us to make a key signing to play at the tip of Struber’s diamond.

“I don’t have any particular targets in mind, although I’m sure there are some out of favour experienced players in the Championship who would relish the challenge of a great escape, although I expect Struber to raid the Austrian league in the search for better value for money.”