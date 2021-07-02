‘We are not messing’, ‘Huge statement’ – These Ipswich Town fans are excited as link to Everton man emerges

Ipswich Town are interested in signing Lewis Gibson on loan or permanently from Everton in the summer transfer window.

Everton defender Lewis Gibson is a player being considered by #itfc. Both permanent and loan move are possiblehttps://t.co/mmK7gnmJm7 — Andy Warren (@AndyWarren_) July 2, 2021

With Paul Cook preparing for his first full season in charge, he has been seriously backed by the new owners at Portman Road to reshape the squad for a promotion push.

Despite several new faces already arriving, further additions are expected and the East Anglian Daily Times have confirmed that Gibson is a target.

The 20-year-old, who spent last season loan with Reading, is entering the final year of his contract at Goodison Park and there is a feeling that a deal can be done.

Are these 17 facts about Ipswich Town’s club badge true or false?

1 of 17 Ipswich Town first badge contained the coat of arms for Ipswich Borough Council? True False

With Gibson highly-rated and boasting Football League experience following loans with the Royals and Fleetwood in the past, many fans would see him as the ideal signing, particularly as Ipswich are lacking numbers defensively.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the rumour from Twitter…

The calibre of players were being linked with! Him and crooks would be a huge statement #itfc https://t.co/mvt69YVO09 — Sam Bishop (@bish25) July 2, 2021

I like this a lot. Left footed centre back, Championship and L1 experience. Good option for Reading last season, but when he joined Fleetwood in January 2020, he featured 11 times and only lost once. Permanent would be impressive, cost Everton up to £6mill four years ago#itfc https://t.co/CSLkMYQqoY — Thomas Lane (@Thomas_Lane11) July 2, 2021

Good age, talented lad, need CB cover can also play LB, would prefer a perm move for him tbf. — Stephen Parry (@NW1Stephen) July 2, 2021

We are not messing are we? — 🇺🇸🍔🥤🇺🇸 Mullet 🐀🐀🐀🐀 (@Sko0lyard) July 2, 2021

If get him on loan then beable to sign him permanently in january with contract expiring — David hunt (@davejohnhunt24) July 2, 2021