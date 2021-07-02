Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘We are not messing’, ‘Huge statement’ – These Ipswich Town fans are excited as link to Everton man emerges

Ipswich Town are interested in signing Lewis Gibson on loan or permanently from Everton in the summer transfer window.

With Paul Cook preparing for his first full season in charge, he has been seriously backed by the new owners at Portman Road to reshape the squad for a promotion push.

Despite several new faces already arriving, further additions are expected and the East Anglian Daily Times have confirmed that Gibson is a target.

The 20-year-old, who spent last season loan with Reading, is entering the final year of his contract at Goodison Park and there is a feeling that a deal can be done.

With Gibson highly-rated and boasting Football League experience following loans with the Royals and Fleetwood in the past, many fans would see him as the ideal signing, particularly as Ipswich are lacking numbers defensively.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the rumour from Twitter…


