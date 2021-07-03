‘We are massive’, ‘They’ll come calling’ – Many Bristol City fans react to eye-opening Real Madrid, Euro 2020 stat

Bristol City now have more players left at Euro 2020 than Spanish giants Real Madrid, which has drawn an excited reaction from fans of the Championship outfit.

Belgium were beaten 2-1 by Italy in yesterday’s quarter-final in Munich meaning Roberto Mancini’s side will face Spain in next week’s semi-final.

The defeat brings an end to Belgium’s tournament, with Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois’ exits meaning that all six of the Madrid players called up by their respective nations have now been knocked out of Euro 2020.

City skipper Tomas Kalas’ dreams remain very much alive, however, with the Czech Republic set to face Denmark later today.

A win in that game could see the Robins defender meet England in the semi-final, though Gareth Southgate’s side will have to beat Ukraine to ensure that happens.

Kalas’ Czech side are the underdogs heading into their clash with Denmark and their dreams could be over by 7pm today but for the time being, it seems many City fans are revelling in the fact that their club has more players left in the tournament than Madrid.

Fun fact – There are now more Bristol City players in Euro 2020 than Real Madrid. — James Bolam (@JamesBolam) July 2, 2021

That fact has gone viral on social media, drawing lots of reaction from the Ashton Gate faithful…

We are massive — HarriboSauce (@HarriboSauce) July 3, 2021

Let’s keep this quiet 🤫- they may come calling — Bristol Oli (@BristolOli) July 3, 2021

The team of the galaticos. https://t.co/AUtuZhjG46 — Gabriel Milland (@gabrielmilland) July 3, 2021

There are currently more @BristolCity players still in euro 2020 than Real Madrid players. Because we are MASSIVE. #euro2020 pic.twitter.com/3wqo3Pjjlp — Mike (@whoshugo) July 2, 2021