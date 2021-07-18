‘We are lucky to have someone like him’, ‘Pure class’ – These Sunderland fans heap praise on key man after impressive friendly win

Sunderland picked up an impressive 2-0 win at Hearts yesterday as they prepare for their League One opener against Wigan next month.

With the Scottish Premiership side having already played competitive games, combined with the fact their season starts a week earlier than the Black Cats, this was expected to be a really tough test for Lee Johnson’s side.

However, they ran out deserved winners thanks to a brace from Aiden McGeady.

The 35-year-old’s future was up in the air as his previous deal expired this summer, but Sunderland managed to agree fresh terms with the ex-Celtic man and he will be a crucial player for the promotion push.

His talents are certainly appreciated by the support, who were delighted to have McGeady in the team moving forward.

20 questions about some of Sunderland’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 19 How many times have the club won the top division of English football? 5 6 7 8

As you would expect, the attacker attracted plenty of plaudits for his cool finishes at Tynecastle and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to his display…

Pre season or not, god I love watching the bloke play, pure class — Nick (@nicholaswilso11) July 17, 2021

why’s he so good — ethan (@ethantylr) July 17, 2021

This guys too good — Joe McNally (@JoeMcNa36001719) July 17, 2021

Strong half for Sunderland. Great build up for both goals. Doyle looks wise beyond his years and McGeady showed his class once again. #SAFC — Kieran Regan (@KieranRegan99) July 17, 2021

My thoughts:

We are lucky to have someone like mcgeady.

Gooch looks sharp again.

Doyle is a baller. O’Brien is still hopeless #safc — Bradley Sharp (@bradsafc) July 17, 2021

Mcgeady turn into messi also Doyle looks really good. #SAFC — Oluwaseun Bamgboye (@bamgboyeolu) July 17, 2021