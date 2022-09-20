“We are lucky to have him” – Norwich City fan pundit weighs in on Dean Smith selection conundrum

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Norwich City fan pundit Zeke Downes believes that the decision over who should partner Andrew Omobamidele in defence has only one answer.

The Irishman has emerged as a consistent starter this season, playing all 10 Championship games so far.

However, the matter of who should be Omobamidele’s centre back partner is less clear.

Dean Smith has two clear options to put alongside the 20-year old, with Grant Hanley and Ben Gibson sharing minutes in the role.

Hanley has played the majority of minutes, with Gibson proving a squad option to now and our Norwich fan pundit believes that this is the correct decision from the Canaries’ boss.

He believes that Hanley provides the leadership qualities and attributes needed to gel well with Omobamidele, despite making a number of mistakes for the team last season.

“I think that Hanley should be the one that starts next to Omabamidele,” Downes told Football League World.

“Although Gibson is left-footed, which is normally a really good thing, and it’s handy to have around, I would say that Hanley is the all round, better defender.

“He’s quicker, he’s a lot better in the air, he’s got great leadership and although he made a few mistakes last season, who didn’t?

“I think he’s very good at this level, and we are lucky to have him.

“Gibson’s also really good at this level, but I would say that Hanley is probably my choice.”

26 Norwich City trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not

1 of 26 What is the club's nickname? The Budgies The Falcons The Herons The Canaries

It has been a positive start to the new season, with Norwich currently 2nd in the table and in the middle of a seven game unbeaten run.

Omobamidele has been ruled out of action during the upcoming international break due to injury, but Smith will be hoping he can recover in time for the team’s next fixture away to Blackpool on October 1.

The Verdict

The partnership of Hanley and Omobamidele has provided good results so far this season so there is little need to change up the partnership at the moment.

Gibson is an experienced and talented defender, and will provide good cover to both players during an intense schedule coming up.

With 11 games over six weeks following the international break, it would come as no surprise to see Smith chop and change in order to better manage everyone’s playing time.

Given Omobamidele’s fitness concern, perhaps we may even see Gibson and Hanley play together when the Championship returns next month.