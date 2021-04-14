Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘We are in serious trouble’ – Many Derby County fans react as relegation rivals pick up crucial win

Published

9 mins ago

on

Rotherham United picked up a massive win to boost their hopes of Championship survival last night, coming from behind to defeat Queens Park Rangers 3-1.

The Millers had four games in hand heading into last night’s clash, with those teams above them watching nervously from afar.

QPR did take the lead early in the second half through Lyndon Dykes, but Rotherham showed plenty of fight and character to score two goals in two minutes through Freddie Ladapo, sending them into a 2-1 lead.

Michael Smith wrapped it up in injury time for the Millers, who now sit only three points adrift of safety having played only 38 games.

It means that the battle for survival is now wide open, and Rotherham, who play Coventry tomorrow night, could drag the teams above them right into it.

Derby fans were in a panicked state last night, watching their team slip closer to the relegation zone without even kicking a ball. A win for Rotherham over Coventry on Thursday night would see the Rams sit one point above the drop zone, ahead of Friday night’s trip to Blackburn.

Here, we take a look at what Derby fans had to say in response to Rotherham’s big, big win…


