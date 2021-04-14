‘We are in serious trouble’ – Many Derby County fans react as relegation rivals pick up crucial win

Rotherham United picked up a massive win to boost their hopes of Championship survival last night, coming from behind to defeat Queens Park Rangers 3-1.

The Millers had four games in hand heading into last night’s clash, with those teams above them watching nervously from afar.

QPR did take the lead early in the second half through Lyndon Dykes, but Rotherham showed plenty of fight and character to score two goals in two minutes through Freddie Ladapo, sending them into a 2-1 lead.

Michael Smith wrapped it up in injury time for the Millers, who now sit only three points adrift of safety having played only 38 games.

It means that the battle for survival is now wide open, and Rotherham, who play Coventry tomorrow night, could drag the teams above them right into it.

Derby fans were in a panicked state last night, watching their team slip closer to the relegation zone without even kicking a ball. A win for Rotherham over Coventry on Thursday night would see the Rams sit one point above the drop zone, ahead of Friday night’s trip to Blackburn.

Here, we take a look at what Derby fans had to say in response to Rotherham’s big, big win…

The reality is that if Coventry beat Rotherham tomorrow night we are relying on other results it is out of our hands. I really cannot see us scoring enough goals to stop in this division, I sincerely hope I’m wrong #dcfc — Mark Warton (@Mwarton15) April 14, 2021

On a positive note at least Coventry and Rotherham don’t have to play us, we’ve already gifted them 4 and 6 points respectively. #DCFC — David ‘Rutger’ Walton (@ramsfan0285) April 14, 2021

Rotherham have more fight in them, than this Derby side — Mr C (@DCFCTILLIDIE94) April 13, 2021

Just seen the Rotherham result. That’s no helpful is it! Its going to go down to the wire — stace (@stace_dcfc) April 13, 2021

It’s Derby, Coventry and Huddersfield in this relegation fight, Rotherham have too much fight to go down… #dcfc — James Higgins (@JamesHiggins93) April 13, 2021

Rotherham win Thursday night and we are in serious trouble, even more than we already are. I still think reality hasn’t hit some Derby fans, we could still easily go down. — Chris Redwood (@credwood_dcfc91) April 13, 2021

I’ve said for weeks for Rotherham would get points from their games in hand. We’ll be relying on Coventry or Huddersfield being worse than us. Luckily Huddersfield seem to be in free fall. We’re a shambles — Spin (@Spin_DCFC) April 13, 2021

been saying we are down since Rooney took over we should have got an experienced manager in — Dave Lockwood (@DaveLockwood5) April 13, 2021

This Derby side doesn’t have fight in them whatsoever — Mr C (@DCFCTILLIDIE94) April 13, 2021