‘We are in big trouble’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Barry Bannan comments

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has left the door open to a potential summer departure, which has caused a stir among the Hillsborough faithful.

The Owls were relegated from the Championship last term and amid ongoing financial issues saw a large chunk of their senior squad leave at the end of their contracts.

It seems Bannan, who was made captain ahead of the 2020/21 campaign and signed a new deal last season, could be set to follow.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland, he left the door open to a potential summer departure when discussing the current situation at the Yorkshire club.

🗣️'It's not a great place to be at the minute'@bazzabannan25 gives an update on his future with @swfc Listen live 📻➡️ https://t.co/jZxoFPxrpl#BBCEurosBreakfast pic.twitter.com/djORteyAs0 — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) June 21, 2021

“It has been tough,” explained Bannan. “Last year was a hard year for us. With the points deduction, we were on the backfoot straight away.

“We ended up getting relegated which is never great at any part of your career especially when you’re a bit older as well.

“I’ve got two years left, I signed a new deal there last season. We’ll just see what happens, I think we start back on Friday. I’m just looking forward to getting back, I’m keeping myself fit.

“Go back and see what happens from there. It’s a bit up in the air at the minute, there’s a lot of people leaving behind the scenes and so it’s not a great place to be at the minute.

“But once I get back in on Friday and have talks, I’ll find out what I’m going to be doing next season.”

The 31-year-old featured in every single Championship game for the Owls last season, pushing his total appearances during his six-year spell at Hillsborough past 250.

Bannan’s comments have certainly caused a stir among Wednesday fans, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

What a toxic place Hillsborough is at min https://t.co/xbtPL9mp4k — James Tolley (@JamesTolley21) June 21, 2021

What a lovely way to start your Monday morning https://t.co/XrGCQdzZlY — Joe (@_JoeDavison) June 21, 2021

I can’t understand fans criticising Bannan. Do people not actually realise situation the clubs in.. Next season is going to be bleak. #swfc https://t.co/fGp9tymLYz — Grant Roberts (@GrantR_1867) June 21, 2021

Last 8 seconds, he’s off 🤣don’t blame him like https://t.co/lTYhYdvxoO — Jack Shortland (@JackShortland) June 21, 2021

Credit to him for being honest about this, never is a great place when your club is run by clowns https://t.co/bq8abRvzjq — Sam 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Sam_Boldan) June 21, 2021

We are in big trouble. I wouldn’t be surprised to see us relegated again next season. — Bill (@BillBrown1867) June 21, 2021

Bannan will be sold, windass will be sold, and iorfa will be sold. Chairman has no money to pay players. And those three won’t be short of championship offers. Club is well and truly in a mess! #chansiriout — Sam Clark (@clarkswfc) June 21, 2021