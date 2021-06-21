Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘We are in big trouble’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Barry Bannan comments

Published

28 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has left the door open to a potential summer departure, which has caused a stir among the Hillsborough faithful.

The Owls were relegated from the Championship last term and amid ongoing financial issues saw a large chunk of their senior squad leave at the end of their contracts.

It seems Bannan, who was made captain ahead of the 2020/21 campaign and signed a new deal last season, could be set to follow.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland, he left the door open to a potential summer departure when discussing the current situation at the Yorkshire club.

“It has been tough,” explained Bannan. “Last year was a hard year for us. With the points deduction, we were on the backfoot straight away.

“We ended up getting relegated which is never great at any part of your career especially when you’re a bit older as well.

“I’ve got two years left, I signed a new deal there last season. We’ll just see what happens, I think we start back on Friday. I’m just looking forward to getting back, I’m keeping myself fit.

“Go back and see what happens from there. It’s a bit up in the air at the minute, there’s a lot of people leaving behind the scenes and so it’s not a great place to be at the minute.

“But once I get back in on Friday and have talks, I’ll find out what I’m going to be doing next season.”

The 31-year-old featured in every single Championship game for the Owls last season, pushing his total appearances during his six-year spell at Hillsborough past 250.

Bannan’s comments have certainly caused a stir among Wednesday fans, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…


