Plymouth Argyle picked up a crucial three points in the late 2-1 win against Shrewsbury Town at the Montgomery Waters Meadow on Tuesday night.

The Shrews took a surprise lead in the 53rd minute when Luke Leahy set up Killian Phillips, but the Pilgrims responded with Joe Edwards equalising when he met Niall Ennis' cross before Callum Wright won it in the sixth minute of stoppage time with a diving header from Macauley Gillesphey's delivery.

Steven Schumacher's men remain top of the League One table, one point clear of second-placed Ipswich Town and two points clear of third-placed Sheffield Wednesday, while they also have a game in hand on the Owls.

Wright's winner was particularly vital considering Ipswich and Wednesday were also both victorious on Tuesday night and Schumacher was delighted with his side's late heroics.

"We got over the line: that's the most important thing," Schumacher told the club's official website.

"It's exciting. We're buzzing to be in the mix with it all. We're sitting on top of the league and it's in our hands."

Argyle have the strongest home record in the division and now have three consecutive games at Home Park against Cambridge United, Bristol Rovers and Burton Albion before a trip to Port Vale on the final day as they look to secure a return to the Championship for the first time since 2010.

After that dramatic end to the game in Shropshire, Pilgrims fans took to social media to share their reaction in response to the club's tweet at full time.

How did Plymouth Argyle fans react to Shrewsbury Town victory?

Pilgrims fans could not hide their excitement as their side retained their spot at the top of the table, with many feeling it could be a decisive victory in their promotion push.

As much as they enjoyed the last-minute winner, it is fair to say some Argyle supporters would rather the remaining games were a little less stressful.

One of the constant features of the Pilgrims' season has been their ability to respond to setbacks and the Green Army once again praised their side for their character and attitude to keep going until the end.