‘We are going up’, ‘Keep the faith’ – Many Bristol Rovers fans react to recent events

Many Bristol Rovers fans have taken to Twitter to react after Leon Clarke scored with his first touch on debut to earn the Gas all three points against Crawley Town.

There wasn’t too much between two sides heading into the second half and the 36-year-old quickly made the desired impact after being brought on by Joey Barton as he netted his first goal for the club.

The goal came via a cross from one of the club’s other new signings, Antony Evans, as his delivery found the head of Clarke who headed home with what was his first touch.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Bristol Rovers faithful to react to the goal and the result as a whole, with many taking to social media to air their views on the match.

12 of these 25 Bristol Rovers facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Bristol Rovers were founded in 1883 True False

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter after the game.

1-0 wins always the most rewarding, teams starting to come together now. Onwards and upwards UTG — Lewis 📞 (@BRFClewis) September 4, 2021

Happy Gashead in South Yorkshire.😊💙👍 Onwards and Upwards. #UTG — Becky Hubbard (@Bec2480) September 4, 2021

well done joey hard earned victory today from the lads keep the faith UTG — FaithfulandBlueGas (@AshleyMeads10) September 4, 2021

Brilliant win — Darren Lye (@DarrenLye6) September 5, 2021

UTG 🔵⚪️🔵⚪️🔵⚪️🔵⚪️ — Forder (@DMForder) September 4, 2021

We going up @Joey7Barton — Luke Hobbs (@Luke_hobbs10) September 4, 2021

Apparently he's too old #UTG 😄👍 — Chris Findlay (@SpeckledHens) September 4, 2021