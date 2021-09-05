Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol Rovers

‘We are going up’, ‘Keep the faith’ – Many Bristol Rovers fans react to recent events

Published

6 mins ago

on

Many Bristol Rovers fans have taken to Twitter to react after Leon Clarke scored with his first touch on debut to earn the Gas all three points against Crawley Town. 

There wasn’t too much between two sides heading into the second half and the 36-year-old quickly made the desired impact after being brought on by Joey Barton as he netted his first goal for the club.

The goal came via a cross from one of the club’s other new signings, Antony Evans, as his delivery found the head of Clarke who headed home with what was his first touch.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Bristol Rovers faithful to react to the goal and the result as a whole, with many taking to social media to air their views on the match.

12 of these 25 Bristol Rovers facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25

Bristol Rovers were founded in 1883

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter after the game.


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘We are going up’, ‘Keep the faith’ – Many Bristol Rovers fans react to recent events

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: