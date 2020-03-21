Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘We are going up’, ‘Great result’ – Many Leeds United fans react to owner’s last social post

Published

6 mins ago

on

Many Leeds United fans have reacted to a simulated FIFA 20 game which saw their side win 3-0 win over Luton Town on Saturday. 

Sitting top of the Championship and favourites to gain promotion to the Premier League, Leeds fans have taken to social media to follow FIFA 20 coverage of their side’s games.

Via the club’s official Twitter account, Leeds have been simulating games which were due to played had the season not been postponed due to recent events.

Over 30,000 viewers took to the club’s account to watch the action as Leeds secured a win against Luton, and owner Andrea Radrizzani also followed the game, tweeting with his support.

Radrizzani is the majority of Leeds, having arrived at the club in 2017, and he has helped guide the club to sit top of the Championship, missing out on promotion to the Premier League last term.

Leeds have so far missed games against Cardiff City, Fulham and Luton and they will be forced to play catch up when football returns.

Reacting to Radizzani’s tweet, Leeds fans have shared their thoughts on the FIFA 20 performance and below are just some of those…


