‘We are going up’, ‘Great result’ – Many Leeds United fans react to owner’s last social post

Many Leeds United fans have reacted to a simulated FIFA 20 game which saw their side win 3-0 win over Luton Town on Saturday.

Sitting top of the Championship and favourites to gain promotion to the Premier League, Leeds fans have taken to social media to follow FIFA 20 coverage of their side’s games.

Via the club’s official Twitter account, Leeds have been simulating games which were due to played had the season not been postponed due to recent events.

Over 30,000 viewers took to the club’s account to watch the action as Leeds secured a win against Luton, and owner Andrea Radrizzani also followed the game, tweeting with his support.

Radrizzani is the majority of Leeds, having arrived at the club in 2017, and he has helped guide the club to sit top of the Championship, missing out on promotion to the Premier League last term.

Leeds have so far missed games against Cardiff City, Fulham and Luton and they will be forced to play catch up when football returns.

Reacting to Radizzani’s tweet, Leeds fans have shared their thoughts on the FIFA 20 performance and below are just some of those…

3-0 keep going 💛💙👍💪 whatever pitch we play !!! Come on lads ! https://t.co/JpVuLAd6dv — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) March 21, 2020

Petition to the fa to let these results count — Jonathan Powell (@jpowell100) March 21, 2020

Great game! — David Woollin (@FameAsser) March 21, 2020

Still Top of the league & 8 clean sheets. Mot — Smeddy lufc (@smeddy69) March 21, 2020

This train just keeps on rolling! We are going up! — Paul Longmate (@Paul_Longmate) March 21, 2020

Thanks for providing match day entertainment. Very much appreciated. — Alan #LUFC100 and counting (@penderel) March 21, 2020

Stay safe M.O.T 💛💙 — Edwin Shelton Roberts 💛💙 (@Edwinsheltonro2) March 21, 2020

Yes Radz 🙌🏼 — Dale (@dhod92) March 21, 2020