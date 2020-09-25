‘We are going up’, ‘Brilliant’ – Many Charlton fans excited by transfer update

Charlton Athletic have reportedly got four signings ready to go after Thomas Sandgaard announced himself as the club’s new owner earlier today, which has drawn an excited response from fans of the south London club.

After months of uncertainty, Sandgaard addressed the Valley faithful as owner for the first time via an open letter earlier today.

It is unclear how the interim injunction recently granted by the Court of Appeals will impact the takeover.

The EFL has revealed that the Danish businessman has passed their Owners’ and Directors’ Test, which would indicate that the transfer embargo the club has been under since January may be lifted soon.

Richard Cawley from the South London Press has reported that Charlton have four signings ready to go.

It is understood that one of those is right-back Adam Matthews, who spent last season with the club after joining as a free agent in September.

The identity of the other three players remains unclear but it looks as though Lee Bowyer is set to get some well-needed reinforcements.

The Charlton boss has been unable to add to his squad this summer despite losing a number of players after the Addicks’ relegation to League One.

Cawley’s recent transfer update has drawn an excited response from fans of the south London club, many of whom took to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

OMGGGGGGGGGG YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS WHAT A ABSOLUTE DAY THANK YOU SO MUCH @SandgaardThomas #cafc https://t.co/GBDRkV2Axm — Daniel windham #cafc #cheerForcharlton🔴⚪️ (@DanielCafc1905) September 25, 2020

What day this is! https://t.co/rNL5GcLLEk — My Only Desire (@covered_end) September 25, 2020

See you soon Sky Bet championship https://t.co/lTWWlXx6pm — Ben bissett (@12bissett) September 25, 2020