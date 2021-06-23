Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Millwall

‘We are going up’, ‘All positive sounds’ – Many Millwall fans react to recent transfer update

Published

6 mins ago

on

Many Millwall fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club are planning to make an improved offer for Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass. 

The Lions saw an initial bid for the former Glasgow Rangers man turned down this week and are now looking to up the amount that they have put forward in order to snare the player away from Hillsborough this summer.

Windass scored nine goals for the Owls last term as they succumbed to relegation and is sure to fancy another crack at the Sky Bet Championship next season.

Meanwhile the South London club are also said to be working on deals for a striker and a young defender on loan from a Premier League club as they step up their recruitment drive.

Naturally this transfer update prompted widespread reaction amongst the Millwall faithful as they took to social media to air their views.

