‘We are going up’, ‘All positive sounds’ – Many Millwall fans react to recent transfer update

Many Millwall fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club are planning to make an improved offer for Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass.

The Lions saw an initial bid for the former Glasgow Rangers man turned down this week and are now looking to up the amount that they have put forward in order to snare the player away from Hillsborough this summer.

Windass scored nine goals for the Owls last term as they succumbed to relegation and is sure to fancy another crack at the Sky Bet Championship next season.

Meanwhile the South London club are also said to be working on deals for a striker and a young defender on loan from a Premier League club as they step up their recruitment drive.

Naturally this transfer update prompted widespread reaction amongst the Millwall faithful as they took to social media to air their views.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from supporters via Twitter.

If West Brom and Fulham are keen on him too, we've got more chance of seeing Gary Windass at The Den pic.twitter.com/5zVhLYv1Xf — Merv Payne 💙 (@mervpayne) June 22, 2021

‘So, you’ve rejected 400k in instalments….we’ll offer 401k over 10 years…..hello?’ — Ian (@IanAF1972) June 22, 2021

We are going up — joe scanlon (@joe_scanners) June 22, 2021

9 goals in 41 ?? Striker ! — Eddy Edwards (@EddyEdwards75) June 22, 2021

Mrs. Rowett: ‘where are we going on holiday, Gary? GR: ‘Windass’. 🙄 — Neil Daugherty (@MockneyRed) June 22, 2021

Good stuff — Danny Watts (@Danny_Watts99) June 22, 2021

Don’t you mean a proper bid 😂 — Nick Bunclark (@74bunick) June 22, 2021

All positive sounds – Windass would have been on my list from that relegated Wednesday side. Definitely the sort of player we need https://t.co/2C1ULemhX5 — Ryan Loftus 🦁 (@RyanJamesLoftus) June 22, 2021

Tbh I'd up the offer and see how it goes. Not who I would pick but guaranteed to add to our poxy goal tally and I'm not exactly confident in the alternatives the club may be looking at. Dont want a repeat Bradshaw. Waste — Lee (@BlydeLee) June 23, 2021