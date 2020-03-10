‘We are going to struggle’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans assess final run-in as promotion race hots up

It is shaping up to be an exciting end to the season for Nottingham Forest, who remain in the hunt for Premier League promotion under Sabri Lamouchi.

The Reds, unlike in recent seasons, continue to fight for promotion in the upper echelons of the Championship table after what has been an impressive, positive campaign thus far.

Their push for automatic promotion has somewhat dwindled in recent times, with one in their last six games leaving them sitting 10 points off second-placed West Bromwich Albion.

But with nine games remaining in this year’s league campaign, Forest sit five points clear of seventh-placed Bristol City, with a top-six finish looking likely for the Reds.

This is the Championship, though, and Forest will have to get back to their best if they are to allay any fears of dropping out the play-off spots and throwing away their push for promotion.

The Reds have still got to face Bristol City and Fulham at home, and face tough trips to improving Derby County and Barnsley in quick succession.

Fans have been discussing how many points they think their side will pick up between now and the end of the season, via the Nottingham Forest News page on Facebook...

Jamie Bonner: Enough to make the playoffs then probably fall to a so called lesser team but I remain hopeful that somehow we go up at last!

Leigh Fretwell: Play like they did against Middlesbrough and millwall. They will get nothing. There is no desire to find a way to win. It’s as if they are saying “if plan A won’t work lads it’s just not going to happen”. We are too one dimensional. Surprised we gotten away with it for this long.

Spencer Paul: I think derby will make the play offs on current form

Dave Astbury: Unlike Leeds, West Brom, Fulham and Brentford who were all tipped at the start of the season as contenders, Forest were given no chance by most judges so I’m chuffed that we are involved. As for the remaining nine games, predictions are fanciful. This is The Championship, the most difficult-to-predict division in the universe. COYR!!!

Chris Heathcote: We should have at least 3/4 points to get in the playoffs

Mike Sinden: Unless they find another scorer suddenly not enough as usual over the last 6,7,8, sseasons will will end in the same ole same ole started off so well, at least not looking over our shoulder , will marinakis run true to form again

Andy Bestwick: Need 73 points really, thats 4 wins and a draw…On current form we are going to struggle. Sheff Weds game will be a real indicator as to which way we are going..no more excuses.