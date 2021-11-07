‘We are going places’, ‘Has changed everything’ – These Nottingham Forest fans heap praise on key figure after big win

Nottingham Forest’s strong start to life under Steve Cooper continued yesterday as they hammered Preston 3-0 at the City Ground.

The former Swansea City chief inherited a side that were struggling in the relegation zone but he has transformed the team, who are now 13th in the table and just four points away from the play-off places.

Whilst there have been more impressive wins since Cooper came in to the club, this was perhaps their best performance, as Forest dominated North End and recorded a convincing victory.

As you would expect, the support are delighted with the impact that the new boss has made, and they are very excited about the journey the club are going on.

Of course, there is still more work to do, but a top six finish now seems possible and here we look at some of the reaction to Cooper from a section of the support on Twitter…

9 games under cooper. 5 wins, 3 draws, 1 defeat. 18 points, 2PPG. A clear identity, tactical flexibility, attacking football, young hungry players in the team, forward thinking management. A new approach off the field. Really feels like we are going places again #NFFC #Cooperball — Alex🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@NFFCAlex) November 6, 2021

Not our best performance, but a thoroughly deserved 4 points in the week against tough opposition.

So many positives under Steve Cooper, this team is only going to improve. Great to see. #nffc — Neil Cooper (@mynameisneil) November 6, 2021

This geezer Steve Cooper , is going to take Forest back to the prem. #nffc #coyr pic.twitter.com/J9jLi5K0qJ — Chris Rossin (@ChrisRossin) November 6, 2021

Steve Cooper I applaud you sir….tactics spot on today!!!!#NFFC 👏👏 — Andy Riggall (@TRENT_END_ANDY) November 6, 2021

Steve Cooper has now passed the manager's test for overcoming a setback to return to winning ways. 👍 #nffc — Hannah Forest 🔴⚪⚽ (@hannahforest) November 6, 2021

Love this Forest. Cooper has changed everything. #nffc — Nicholas Eden (@NicholarseEden) November 6, 2021

What a win, what a performance. Scoring goals, playing attacking football, solid defence – everything we want. All down to one man. Steve Cooper. That’s all. Onto Reading after the break coyr ❤️ #NFFC — Davina (@davinabhakta) November 6, 2021