Nottingham Forest

‘We are going places’, ‘Has changed everything’ – These Nottingham Forest fans heap praise on key figure after big win

Published

2 hours ago

on

Nottingham Forest’s strong start to life under Steve Cooper continued yesterday as they hammered Preston 3-0 at the City Ground.

The former Swansea City chief inherited a side that were struggling in the relegation zone but he has transformed the team, who are now 13th in the table and just four points away from the play-off places.

Whilst there have been more impressive wins since Cooper came in to the club, this was perhaps their best performance, as Forest dominated North End and recorded a convincing victory.

As you would expect, the support are delighted with the impact that the new boss has made, and they are very excited about the journey the club are going on.

Of course, there is still more work to do, but a top six finish now seems possible and here we look at some of the reaction to Cooper from a section of the support on Twitter…


