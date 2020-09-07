Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘We are finished’, ‘Hope not’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react as club enter talks with forward

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly in talks with former striker Atdhe Nuhiu over a potential return to Hillsborough according to Yorkshire Live. 

The forward is currently a free-agent after leaving the Owls at the end of the 2019/20 season, which brought an end to a seven-year spell with the Championship club.

He made 277 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday, and scored 50 goals before his contract reached a conclusion earlier in the summer.

But the Owls are reportedly keen on re-signing the 31-year-old ahead of the 2020/21 season, as they look to move up the table at the earliest of opportunities.

Garry Monk didn’t start a striker for their match against Walsall in the EFL Cup, with the only recognised senior striker Jordan Rhodes being introduced late into the match.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to react to the news of the club being in talks with Nuhiu over a potential return to Hillsborough.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


