‘We are finished’, ‘Hope not’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react as club enter talks with forward

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly in talks with former striker Atdhe Nuhiu over a potential return to Hillsborough according to Yorkshire Live.

The forward is currently a free-agent after leaving the Owls at the end of the 2019/20 season, which brought an end to a seven-year spell with the Championship club.

He made 277 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday, and scored 50 goals before his contract reached a conclusion earlier in the summer.

But the Owls are reportedly keen on re-signing the 31-year-old ahead of the 2020/21 season, as they look to move up the table at the earliest of opportunities.

Garry Monk didn’t start a striker for their match against Walsall in the EFL Cup, with the only recognised senior striker Jordan Rhodes being introduced late into the match.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to react to the news of the club being in talks with Nuhiu over a potential return to Hillsborough.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

No no no. We need so much better than what he offers. Surely our scouts are capable of finding us a couple of players that offer more! — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) September 7, 2020

Done if he’s back — sam (@sam31405869) September 7, 2020

Get him back 100% — Steve (@Steve48513833) September 7, 2020

HOPE NOT , No to #Nuhiu — Lee sheffield Owl #UK 🇬🇧 (@OwlSheffield) September 7, 2020

please god no — Chris Wilde (@ChrisWilde21) September 7, 2020

Hope so — ®️ (@No_Gimicks) September 7, 2020

I can’t take any more … you all better pray he doesn’t cone back or you’ll never hear the end of me! @LauraSWFC https://t.co/Ijlg70uElm — SaraB (@gerracuppa) September 7, 2020

If this happens weve learned absolutely nothing!!! So much for going down the young and hungry player route.! https://t.co/2dYZSsrzPw — James Stenton. (@Stento1867) September 7, 2020