Nottingham Forest

‘We are finally serious’, ‘Makes perfect sense’ – These Nottingham Forest fans are delighted after major club announcement

Published

9 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest have appointed Chris Hughton as their new manager following the decision to sack Sabri Lamouchi.

The French boss was under huge pressure following a fourth successive league defeat of the season against Bristol City at home last time out and the Reds confirmed his dismissal on their official site this evening.

And, they wasted little time in revealing that Hughton was his successor, with the Irishman announced just 30 minutes later.

By bringing in the 61-year-old, Forest have a manager who knows what it takes to win promotion at this level. Hughton has taken Newcastle United and most recently Brighton to the Premier League and he was key as the Seagulls established themselves as a top-flight team in recent years.

Therefore, the decision to bring in Hughton has understandably gone down well with Forest fans, as they feel he can get the best out of this talented squad.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news…


