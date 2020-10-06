‘We are finally serious’, ‘Makes perfect sense’ – These Nottingham Forest fans are delighted after major club announcement

Nottingham Forest have appointed Chris Hughton as their new manager following the decision to sack Sabri Lamouchi.

Chris Hughton appointed as manager #NFFC are delighted to announce the appointment of Chris Hughton as the club’s new manager. — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) October 6, 2020

The French boss was under huge pressure following a fourth successive league defeat of the season against Bristol City at home last time out and the Reds confirmed his dismissal on their official site this evening.

And, they wasted little time in revealing that Hughton was his successor, with the Irishman announced just 30 minutes later.

By bringing in the 61-year-old, Forest have a manager who knows what it takes to win promotion at this level. Hughton has taken Newcastle United and most recently Brighton to the Premier League and he was key as the Seagulls established themselves as a top-flight team in recent years.

Therefore, the decision to bring in Hughton has understandably gone down well with Forest fans, as they feel he can get the best out of this talented squad.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news…

It's taken them a while but this is the best appointment yet! — Debs🇪🇺❤️ (@deblee_smith) October 6, 2020

Happy with this, solid manager who knows this level. Might take him a while to asses his 50 man squad though 🤣 — Rocky1Red (@Rocky1Red) October 6, 2020

A manager with a track record of promoting teams for the first time in god knows how long, we are finally serious! — FPL Forest (@NffcFpl) October 6, 2020

Whatever people think of playing style this guys track record in the champ is great- management and FANs on Twitter give him the time and let's see if he can deliver — All about the reds (@Gavinthered78) October 6, 2020

That was quick! If not surprising! #nffc happy days — Forest FanBase (@ForestFanBase) October 6, 2020

Absolutely delighted — Mat Leslie (@MatLeslie1) October 6, 2020

Excellent appointment that and with the British signings it makes perfect sense.

Looking forward to seeing what he can do with this talented squad — Ed 034 🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@dingdinghopkin) October 6, 2020

How can anybody be disappointed with this gone from a losing near enough ever game with 25% possession to one of the most successful managers in this league in latest years#NFFC #💙 — Ricky Knowles (@rickyknowles86) October 6, 2020