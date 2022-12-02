“We are fighting” – Summer signing opens up on experience at Hull City so far

Summer signing Dimitrios Pelkas has opened up on his time so far at Hull City having had time to adapt to life on Humberside.

Pelkas arrived in the summer transfer window from Fenerbahce and is hoping that hard work and willingness to fight on the pitch will see Hull turn their fortunes around this season.

Hull are three weeks into the World Cup and have had some valuable time with new head coach Liam Rosenior while out at a warm-weather training camp in Turkey.

The break in league football has given Pelkas time to reflect at his new club and has admitted to life being very positive, telling the Hull Daily Mail: “First of all, I am very happy in Hull City.

“I have seen great love from both the fans and the people on the street in Fenerbahçe. But right now I’m on a new adventure for myself. It’s a great place and the fans love me.”

This was before he went onto explain what Hull need to do in order to steer themselves away from relegation trouble, suggesting ability cannot be the only thing they rely on.

“We are fighting in a very difficult and tough league. We have to work hard and struggle.

“We have to show all our struggle on the field. We have a new coach. We are very hopeful with him. We think that by working hard with our new coach, we will get into a very good position in the second half, unlike the first half.”

Hull currently find themselves hovering above the bottom three in 20th, just one point above the drop zone.

They went into the World Cup break on the back of two straight losses and will be hoping the time spent with their new coach Rosenior, along with the break from games will allow them to build up some much-needed momentum heading into the festive period.

The Verdict

Pelkas is certainly saying the right things and acknowledges that his side have been below par.

It must have been tough for him having to settle in a new team that had such a large turnover of players in the summer. In some ways it may make it easier, but at the same time trying to acclimatise to a new league, new culture and language can be hard.

That being said, this time away Pelkas and Hull have spent will no doubt be tested in their first game against Watford in a week’s time.