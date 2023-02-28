We are entering a pivotal period in Osman Kakay’s QPR career: Opinion

Saturday’s game was an eventful one for QPR defender Osman Kakay.

The right-back offered Blackburn Rovers attacker Tyrhys Dolan too much space in the build-up to Sam Gallagher’s opener, delivered the probing cross that led to Tim Iroegbunam’s equaliser soon after, and then was partially to blame for Sammy Szmodics’ go-ahead goal as poor communication with Rob Dickie allowed Szmodics to dash into the box unchecked.

Supporters will, understandably, find it hard to look past those costly mistakes but Gareth Ainsworth will likely recognise the number of other important defensive contributions he made and that he troubled the visitors with his driving runs forward.

The London-born defender has been at Loftus Road since the age of eight and has come through the youth setup to represent his boyhood club – an honour he does not take lightly – but he’s struggled to establish himself as a regular starter.

The sacking of Neil Critchley and appointment of Ainsworth represents an opportunity for the 25-year-old and it’s one he’s determined to make the most of.

“As a player, every day, regardless of who’s there, I’m just trying to prove to myself and whoever is in charge that I should be playing. It is a fresh opportunity for everyone when any new manager comes in. I’ll be myself and work even harder just to prove that I’m worthy of playing every game,” he told FLW in an exclusive interview ahead of Ainsworth’s appointment via QPR’s official gambling partner Copybet.

Kakay admitted that though it has been frustrating to find himself behind Manchester United loanee Ethan Laird in the pecking order for much of the 2022/23 campaign, he recognises the importance of competition.

He said: “Ethan’s come in and he’s done well. It’s frustrating not playing all the time and not being in the squad but in football, competition is always needed.

“It’s about whoever plays well keeps the shirt. That’s why whenever I’m ready to play, I’m willing to give 110% so I can keep the shirt. The competition is healthy, I get on with him really well. I’m just ready to be playing so if I get the opportunity I want to stay in the team.”

A recent hamstring injury to Laird, who missed the Blackburn game and could well be absent against Rotherham United on Saturday as well, has handed Kakay that opportunity and as we head into a pivotal point in his R’s career, it is vital he takes it.

With 18 months left on his current contract, the 25-year-old is keen to sit down with the new head coach at some point to work out how he features in his plans but has made it clear he wants to be playing regular football.

As that chat is likely to come in the summer, Kakay has the next few months to prove to Ainsworth that he’s deserving of a significant role in his plans for the future – both on the pitch and on the training ground.

The advantage of having a squad packed with attacking talent – the likes of Ilias Chair, Chris Willock, Jamal Lowe, and Sinclair Armstrong – is that it allows him to prove his quality against top quality Championship players on a daily basis.

“We’ve probably got some of the best sparing partners in the league,” he admitted. “Every day we’re at it. It’s exciting. We’ve got some really exciting young players that could really push on and play in the Premier League.”

Starting with Rotherham on Saturday, the next few months could be make or break for Kakay at QPR. He loves his boyhood club but if he can’t get the assurances he wants from Ainsworth, you wonder whether he might decide it’s time to leave W12.

