‘We are doomed’, ‘Shambles’ – Many Derby County fans react to worrying contract update

35 mins ago

There doesn’t seem to be a boring day at Derby County in recent times, but unfortunately for their supporters the news always seems to be negative.

Fans will have hoped for a takeover to have happened by now, with Mel Morris having sales in the pipeline multiple times already in 2021, but for different reasons they’ve always fallen through.

Perhaps it was for the best recently though with the whole Erik Alonso saga, but the club are now back to square one and the lack of a buyer could really effect Wayne Rooney’s transfer plans this summer.

The Rams are under a transfer embargo which means they cannot sign players for transfer fees, so tying up players to new deals who are out of contract at the end of June will be really important for Rooney.

But worryingly there has been no movement for weeks according to Ryan Conway of The Athletic, with the deals of Andre Wisdom, Martyn Waghorn, Curtis Davies and Jack Marriott all coming to a head in the next few weeks.

Conway believes that any further discussions may rest on a takeover being completed, meaning Derby could lose the foursome for absolutely nothing and leave themselves with just 14 senior players going into pre-season.

And as you can imagine, Derby fans haven’t reacted too kindly to the news and when it rains for them it seemingly just pours.


