‘We are destined for League One’ – Many Hull City fans left unimpressed with Grant McCann

Hull City suffered another disappointing defeat in the Championship yesterday, losing out 1-0 to Millwall.

Grant McCann’s side are planted in the bottom-three of the division and have only three games to save themselves.

However, a woeful run of form on the back of key January exits is a concern and it is difficult to see how McCann can turn things back in their favour in the coming three games.

In a telling interview with BBC Humberside on the back of defeat to Millwall, McCann aimed to stay positive as David Burns pushed him.

It’s safe to say that the Hull fans were disappointed by the words coming from the team’s manager, with McCann struggling to even inspire the fanbase that he’s got what it takes to help the club survive relegation into League One.

Diving into the replies, there were many fans with frank verdicts on the man in-charge at the KCOM.

Here, we take a look at that reaction…

"What do you want me to do, Burney? Pack up and go home?" Well, Yes actually Grant! That's exactly what we want!!!

You're not good enough, man! — George Bell #BlackLivesMatter (@GeorgeBell0561) July 11, 2020

Arrogrant McCann — J (@Deoxyribo87) July 11, 2020

The absolute worst Hull City manager in recent times. This team has no fight, they continue to make schoolboy errors and the like for like substitutions are an absolute joke. There are Sunday league managers that could do a better job in my opinion. Embarrassing. — Neebsta (@neebsta74) July 11, 2020

Can’t believe the man’s attitude. Captain of the titanic saying ‘ we’ll learn by our mistakes. We’ll be fine’ — KB (@BiltonKeith) July 11, 2020

Great interview Burnsy. Hope he wakes up Sunday morning and realises he must walk away — steve.White Lives Matter Too (@stevenleigh3) July 12, 2020

Great probing interview from Burnsey, McCann comes across as quite arrogant, I fear we are destined for league 1 where are the wins coming from — Andrew (@andytofton) July 11, 2020

Thank you asking the questions we need answers to Burnsie.

Great questions but NO answers!

Just same old same old.

I admire him for protecting his team – but he seems devoid of fresh ideas.

Allams Out. McCann resign! — David Cornwall (@DavidCornwall2) July 12, 2020