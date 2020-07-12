Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘We are destined for League One’ – Many Hull City fans left unimpressed with Grant McCann

Hull City suffered another disappointing defeat in the Championship yesterday, losing out 1-0 to Millwall.

Grant McCann’s side are planted in the bottom-three of the division and have only three games to save themselves.

However, a woeful run of form on the back of key January exits is a concern and it is difficult to see how McCann can turn things back in their favour in the coming three games.

In a telling interview with BBC Humberside on the back of defeat to Millwall, McCann aimed to stay positive as David Burns pushed him.

It’s safe to say that the Hull fans were disappointed by the words coming from the team’s manager, with McCann struggling to even inspire the fanbase that he’s got what it takes to help the club survive relegation into League One.

Diving into the replies, there were many fans with frank verdicts on the man in-charge at the KCOM.

Here, we take a look at that reaction…


