‘We are desperate’ – Many Sheffield United fans react to team news ahead of Luton Town clash

Sheffield United will be hoping to secure their first win of this Championship season against Luton Town this afternoon.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side travel to Bedfordshire after picking up a single point from their opening four games and currently sit in 23rd place.

The Blades will be more confident than the league table suggests, after a midweek win against Derby County in the Carabao Cup, and will be hoping for a similar performance against The Hatters.

Nathan Jones’ side sit in 11th place, following home wins against Peterborough United and Barnsley, and defeats to West Brom and Birmingham City.

Slavisa Jokanovic has named just one change to the team that lost 2-1 against Huddersfield Town last Saturday. Billy Sharp makes the starting XI after netting late on against The Terriers before the 35-year-old netted the winner on Tuesday night against Derby County.

Rhys Norrington-Davies makes his second start of the season for The Blades. The 22-year-old spent the first half of the season with The Hatters, before departing for Stoke City in early January.

Wes Foderingham also keeps his place in goal for The Blades, after making his first start of the Championship campaign against Huddersfield last week.

Here, we take a look at how some Sheffield United fans have reacted to their club’s team news ahead of today’s clash with Luton Town…

How does Freeman not start?? 0 pace in the side again. We are desperate to sign some pace. https://t.co/HRC9MTjg5v — Mitch Halley (@MitchHalley) August 28, 2021

Same team I would have picked. Into em united. https://t.co/6pvrlQ9QZ5 — Mat Coll (@ColliverM) August 28, 2021

And still no start for Freeman I'd be off if I was him — 🄶🄰🅉 (@sufcgaz) August 28, 2021

How the hell does fleck get another game and freeman is left of bench, unbelievable — James B (@JCBFLOORING) August 28, 2021

Most effective 2 strikers at the club 👍 — Walshy 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ (@Walshy1889) August 28, 2021

Need to stop playing Norwood, baldock and sharp!!! Trust in the younger players, Brewster will never come good without game time! Give the lad a few consecutive starts playing 90 min, he will score — James Hill (@JM_Hill) August 28, 2021

Was hoping I’d never see that midfield three play together again tbh! — Blades Mad (@Blades_Mad) August 28, 2021