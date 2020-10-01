‘We are delighted’ – Garry Monk reacts to recent Sheffield Wednesday player announcement

Sheffield Wednesday have recently completed the signing of Callum Paterson from Cardiff City for an undisclosed fee.

Paterson made 106 appearances for the Bluebirds, and chipped in with 21 goals and eight assists in his time with the club, before opting for a move to Hillsborough.

The forward has joined an Owls side that will be eager to pick up points at the earliest of opportunities, after being deducted 12 points at the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

They’re currently sat bottom of the table, and eight points adrift of safety, but will fancy their chances of edging closer to the teams around them in the near future.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference (quotes sourced from Yorkshire Live) ahead of their match against QPR, Owls boss Garry Monk expressed his delight at completing a deal to sign Paterson from Cardiff City.

“We know the attributes that he has got.

“We are delighted to have him in here. He has settled in very well and he will be in contention for the weekend.”

Monk went on to outline the attributes that Paterson will bring to his team, and was pleased to beat other teams in striking a deal to sign the forward.

“He is a great guy. Hard-working and exactly the sort of attitude we are looking for. He’s an international player and we have done well with the players that we have added to the squad.

“It has not been easy. We have not been the only team after these players.”

The Verdict:

I think this could be a shrewd signing by the Owls.

Paterson has shown that he can perform to a high standard in the Championship in his career, and for a fee in the region of £500,000, it’s a brilliant bit of business.

I’m stunned that Cardiff were willing to accept offers for that fee, and I think the Bluebirds have made a mistake in selling him to a Championship rival.

Sheffield Wednesday definitely needed depth up-front, and Paterson will provide them with that.