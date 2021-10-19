Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘We are cursed’, ‘Massive blow’ – These Stoke City fans react to player setback in Bournemouth game

Published

5 mins ago

on

Stoke City forward Nick Powell was forced off in the first-half of tonight’s game against Bournemouth through injury.

The 27-year-old has been outstanding for the Potters this season, as he scored in four consecutive earlier in the season, and he has five in eight to help Michael O’Neill’s men into promotion contention.

However, the former Manchester United man has had injury problems in the past, and it’s been a similar story tonight. That’s after Powell was substituted in the first-half against the Cherries after he was kicked by the visitors.

The attacker tried to carry on, but he couldn’t manage it as O’Neill decided to bring on Mario Vrancic.

Of course, it’s far too early to get a proper diagnosis on how bad the injury is, but, as you would expect, it’s not what the fans wanted to see.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


