‘We are clueless’, ‘Another cheap option’ – These Hull City fans are not impressed as transfer link emerges

Hull City’s poor start to the season continued as they were beaten 2-0 by Stoke City away from home yesterday.

Even at this early stage of the campaign, it appears Grant McCann has a big job on his hands to keep the Tigers in the Championship, and the January window could be crucial.

As we all know, Hull won’t be in a position to splash the cash in the New Year, but they will hope to strengthen and reports have linked them with AFC Wimbledon’s Anthony Hartigan.

The 21-year-old midfielder has enjoyed a strong start to life in League One this season, scoring one goal and registering three assists in eight outings.

Such form has also caught the eye of Bolton, so it appears AFC Wimbledon have a battle to keep hold of the youngster when the window opens.

Despite his potential, it’s fair to say the prospect of signing Hartigan has not gone down well with the Hull support. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Why — Harvey Botterill (@hbotterill19) September 26, 2021

Another midfielder ????🙈🙈🙈 — JP (@hullinasia) September 26, 2021

Another cheap option 🙄 — Nigel M (@cityull) September 26, 2021

We are clueless. We don't need midfielders! — Paul Spurgeon 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@spurge74) September 26, 2021

We need to sign championship tier players not league 1 players or that’ll be where we’re heading — Ja(C)k Hagues 🎗️ (@JackHagues) September 26, 2021

Fake news – he never played for Grant before – can't be true… 😜 — Rob Craggy (@CraggyRob) September 26, 2021

Can I ask why?! — charlie (@chzalad) September 26, 2021