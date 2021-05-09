Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘We are broken’, ‘Good to see’ – Contrasting reactions from these Derby County fans as club statement released following escape

Published

9 mins ago

on

Derby County have apologised to the fans for a poor season, even though they secured their safety on a dramatic afternoon at Pride Park yesterday.

Wayne Rooney’s side knew that they needed to win to survive, but a draw would be enough providing Rotherham failed to win at Cardiff. Thankfully for the Rams, the latter happened, thanks to a late Marlon Pack goal.

So, Derby’s 3-3 draw against Sheffield Wednesday kept them up, with a Martyn Waghorn penalty in the 78th minute proving decisive.

Despite that, the face the club were battling relegation wasn’t acceptable, and Derby released a statement on their site apologising for the way the campaign has played out.

As well as that, they state that further communications will be provided in due course in terms of the club’s potential takeover.

Some appreciated the comments from the club, whereas others weren’t too impressed. Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


