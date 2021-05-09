‘We are broken’, ‘Good to see’ – Contrasting reactions from these Derby County fans as club statement released following escape

Derby County have apologised to the fans for a poor season, even though they secured their safety on a dramatic afternoon at Pride Park yesterday.

A message from the top at Derby County.#DCFC — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) May 9, 2021

Wayne Rooney’s side knew that they needed to win to survive, but a draw would be enough providing Rotherham failed to win at Cardiff. Thankfully for the Rams, the latter happened, thanks to a late Marlon Pack goal.

So, Derby’s 3-3 draw against Sheffield Wednesday kept them up, with a Martyn Waghorn penalty in the 78th minute proving decisive.

Despite that, the face the club were battling relegation wasn’t acceptable, and Derby released a statement on their site apologising for the way the campaign has played out.

The ultimate 2021 Derby County quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 In what year were the Rams founded? 1874 1884 1894 1904

As well as that, they state that further communications will be provided in due course in terms of the club’s potential takeover.

Some appreciated the comments from the club, whereas others weren’t too impressed. Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Easy to say sorry. The proof is in the pudding. This feels like open the door, throw a bit more manure on the mushrooms, then close the door again. Job done 🙄 — Ian J Redfern (@redfern_i_j) May 9, 2021

That's one way of saying something without actually saying something. I'll give you that. — stephen. (@dcfcstephen) May 9, 2021

When is a full review of the recruitment department going to take place? What scares me is that the recruitment dept are currently advancing proceedings for recruitment this summer which could put the final nail in the coffin. An update on this subject would be well received. — Gareth (@gcw047) May 9, 2021

Good to see 👍 . However rumours in the press today of at least a 10 point deduction for next season with EFL winning the appeal and more FFP charges. I really hope that’s not the case — Tim Dolman (@timbo_dolman) May 9, 2021

I mean, you’ve made me age about 10 years… and it’s been horrific. But I forgive you, just don’t put me through it again please!

🖤🤍🐏 — EmJay ✌🏼 (@EmmaKinsey7) May 9, 2021

Totally unacceptable both on and off the pitch . We really need top safeguard yesterday's escape does not paper over the very clear facts that just about every aspect of OUR Club needs to be looked at and restructured . From inept recruitment to shadowy accounting we are broken — Malc Whiley 💙 (@Scoots_n_Boots) May 9, 2021

As me Mam used to say, I'll always love you but I might not always like you! — Mick Yates 3.5% 💙 (@ymick60) May 9, 2021