“We are an admirer” – EFL club place Sheffield Wednesday man on summer wish-list

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson is being eyed up by Exeter City, with Grecians boss Matt Taylor hopeful that the 26-year-old might join again next season, in conversation with Devon Live.

Appearing 39 times in the league this season whilst on loan from the Owls, Dawson has kept 16 clean sheets in League Two, conceding just 35 goals in the process.

Certainly impressing the Exeter faithful, Dawson has emerged as an integral part of the club’s push for promotion, with the Grecians currently sitting second and have bridged a five-point gap from Mansfield Town in fourth.

Dawson is contracted at Hillsborough until 2024, with his future ultimately to be decided by the goalkeeper himself and the stance taken by the promotion-chasing League One outfit.

Speaking to Devon Live about Dawson, Taylor said: “Cam has been fantastic since day one and he came into the football club.

“But he is contracted to Sheffield Wednesday who are a fantastic club. They have done well and they have gotten close to getting out of League One, so it is not for us to decide what happens to his future.

“All we can do is keep concentrating on the remaining games for Exeter City. He enjoys the environment, we have shown him much how he is valued, and then we will have conversations about the future, but we won’t be in control of them.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 past or present Sheffield Wednesday players ever played non-league football in England?

1 of 25 Liam Palmer? Yes No

“We are an admirer of his game and personality, but there will be a whole host of clubs who would want to get him on loan or permanently. Sheffield Wednesday, if they are still in League One, probably wouldn’t loan him again to a club at that level, so best case would be if they go up and we get promoted, but there are all sorts of factors that play a part.”

The verdict

Dawson has been mightily impressive for the Grecians thus far this season, proving to be a reliable pair of hands, whilst also being a trusted player when in possession.

A dependable goalkeeper is vital to the success of any team, with Dawson certainly proving that this season in Devon.

Given how impressive he has been this term, coupled with the continued uncertainty around his future at Hillsborough, it would be no surprise to see a fair amount of interest in the 26-year-old this summer.

Exeter would bolster their chances of securing the signature of Dawson if they can go on and secure promotion in what remains.

Equally, if the Owls are promoted to the Championship, then the Grecians may also be boosted in their pursuit of the excellent shot-stopper.