‘We are an absolute shambles’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to potential Pulis successor

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly keen to hire Jose Morais as their new manager, as per talkSPORT.

The club announced on Monday night that they had terminated Tony Pulis’ contract, after only 45 days in charge.

Pulis picked up seven points from a possible 30 in charge of the Owls, winning only one of his 10 games at the helm.

Morais is now said to be wanted by Wednesday, as per talkSPORT, as the club look to find a replacement for the Welshman.

The 55-year-old took charge of Barnsley in February 2018, winning only three out of 15 games in charge as they were relegated from the Championship down to League One.

He’s since managed in Ukraine and South Korea with Karpaty Lyiv and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, winning 51 out of 85 games in charge of the latter.

Morais has also managed in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Greece and Sweden, and this would be his second spell in charge of an English side.

Here, we take a look at Wednesday fans’ reactions to Morais’ potential appointment at Hillsborough…

I’m sorry, but we are an absolute shambles, a circus, being driven into the mud by a clueless and clown of an owner who hasn’t got a clue how to run a football club — Rob Oldfield (@ROldfieldDesign) December 28, 2020

I have little confidence Alan in any decision that emanates from two individuals in particular, at our club. Tbf the SB and TP decisions were solid but they then appeared to have undermined the chances of the men they appointed to do a job. They are the dance band on the Titanic — WarOfTheMonsterTruck (@SheffWedWOTMT) December 29, 2020

This would be a horrible appointment with this team — Lee van Gelder (@DutchMcLovin) December 29, 2020

He's just a yes man! Results will get worse, let's see if DC sacks him after 10 games, doubt he will — Jonathan David Bell (@JohnDBell1985) December 29, 2020

Would be a shocking choice. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) December 29, 2020

He'll fit as he'll be a yes man who will do what Chansiri wants and will work with what he's given i.e. nothing — James Weatherall (@wethiskong) December 29, 2020

This would be a hello league 1 appointment 100% — Scott Rodgers (@Scott23735261) December 29, 2020

Please don’t appoint Jose Morais #SWFC — Andrew Fox (@Afoxich) December 29, 2020

Jose Morais – look at the guys Managerial record. 🙈😳 Doesnt matter though as hes portugese. Are Chansiris advisors Blades? #swfc — Peter Butcher (@PeterBu1981) December 29, 2020

The fact we’re thinking about Morais is a disgrace. Time to go, we don’t want you DC @swfc — . (@Trigger1410) December 29, 2020