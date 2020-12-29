Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘We are an absolute shambles’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to potential Pulis successor

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly keen to hire Jose Morais as their new manager, as per talkSPORT.

The club announced on Monday night that they had terminated Tony Pulis’ contract, after only 45 days in charge.

Pulis picked up seven points from a possible 30 in charge of the Owls, winning only one of his 10 games at the helm.

Morais is now said to be wanted by Wednesday, as per talkSPORT, as the club look to find a replacement for the Welshman.

The 55-year-old took charge of Barnsley in February 2018, winning only three out of 15 games in charge as they were relegated from the Championship down to League One.

He’s since managed in Ukraine and South Korea with Karpaty Lyiv and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, winning 51 out of 85 games in charge of the latter.

Morais has also managed in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Greece and Sweden, and this would be his second spell in charge of an English side.

Here, we take a look at Wednesday fans’ reactions to Morais’ potential appointment at Hillsborough…


