Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has spoken regarding the immediate future of star prospect Ronnie Edwards, who has received interest from Scottish giants Rangers alongside a handful of clubs in the Premier League.

Edwards is one of the most sought after players from League One, having impressed throughout his time at The Weston Homes Stadium since joining from National League outfit Barnet in the summer of 2020.

Since establishing himself as a regular as just an 18-year-old as the club were relegated in their only Championship season since 2012/13 two years ago, he continued to hold a place down upon Posh's relegation back to the third tier, featuring 44 times last campaign as Darren Ferguson's side were beaten by Sheffield Wednesday over two extraordinary play-off semi-finals. In total, he has featured 92 times for Peterborough, scoring twice.

This form also led to Edwards featuring as an ever present for the England U20's in their World Cup campaign this summer before they were defeated 2-1 by Italy in the Round of 16.

What has Darragh MacAnthony said about Ronnie Edwards?

On the latest edition of his 'Hard Truth' podcast after Posh extended their flying start to the new season with a 3-1 win at Barnsley on Tuesday, the club chairman also spoke at length about Edwards' potential whereabouts as the transfer window nears its conclusion.

“Factually I know three Premier League clubs will make bids for Ronnie before the transfer deadline,

“But they will sign other players first as they don’t want their first signing to be a 20 year-old from League One.” MacAnthony added.

"Ronnie is playing at a different level right now and if he goes we will have to decide whether to replace him with a powerful centre-back or with another ball-playing one which will be a decision for the manager."

He has also admitted that he can't believe Edwards is still at the club at the beginning of his season, having gained such a reputation over the previous two seasons, as per Football Scotland.

“It’s an absolute joke Ronnie is still here,"

“We are all amazed, and it’s not because we are being greedy or silly.” he continued

Who is interested in Ronnie Edwards' signature?

The aforementioned report by FootballScotland states that Rangers are keen admirers of Edwards, having scouted him on a number of occasions including Posh's success in South Yorkshire earlier in the week. Michael Beale is said to be keen to acquire Edwards' services after opting out of a deal to sign Jonathan Panzo from Nottingham Forest.

AFC Bournemouth and West Ham are also interested Edwards, as per the Sun.

Earlier in the window, Crystal Palace were said to also rekindle an interest in the England youth international, having seen a £7.5m bid turned down for his signature last summer.

That report from the Sun stated that Posh valued Edwards at £10m at the time, but "May be put under more financial pressure" after failing to secure an immediate return to the second tier.

Its clear to see the potential of Edwards and the admiration he has gained from many higher up the divisions, so with two weeks left of the window it remains to be seen whether he is still at Peterborough come September 1st, or whether Posh receive a significant investment