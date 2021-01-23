Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘We are actually gonna go up’ – Plenty of Swansea fans react to player announcement

Published

43 mins ago

on

Swansea City have completed the loan signing of striker Jordan Morris from Seattle Sounders, the Championship club have announced.

Morris has made a total of 129 appearances in all competitions for the MLS side, scoring 42 goals and providing 20 assists since breaking into their senior side back in 2016.

Now, the American international will be looking to add a Championship promotion to his CV, as he joins Swansea – who sit second in the current table – until the end of this season.

It has now been confirmed that Swansea have signed Morris on loan until the end of the current campaign, with the option to make the 26-year-old’s move to The Liberty Stadium permanent in the summer transfer window.

The striker has become Swansea’s third signing of the January transfer window, following the permanent acquisition of goalkeeper Ben Hamer from Huddersfield, and a loan deal for Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Morris’ signing, plenty of Swansea fans were keen to give their thoughts on their club’s latest new arrival.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.


