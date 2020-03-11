Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘We are a sinking ship’, ‘Baller’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans offer mixed reaction to player update

Published

3 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday duo Adam Reach and Massimo Luongo returned to first-team training today after lengthy injury woes.

Reach has been suffering with a toe injury sustained back at the start of Ferbruary whereas Luongo has been missing since the defeat to Blackburn Rovers in January. Both players have been missed as Wednesday have slumped out of the promotion picture in recent weeks and into mid-table.

Adam Reach has been Wednesday’s most creative player this season, the wide midfielder has registered seven assists. The Owls have struggled to put the ball in the back of the net during his spell on the sidelines, firing blanks against Brentford, Reading and Luton.

Australian international, Luongo, has been missing through a groin strain which has left the Owls slightly short in the middle of the park. Barry Bannan was partnered with Joey Pelupessy for the trip to Brentford on Saturday which proved to be an unsuccessful combination as Brentford steamrolled their way to three points.

Wednesday are just eight points behind Preston North End, who occupy the final play-off spot.

Sheffield Wednesday confirmed the news on their official Twitter account as they tweeted an image of the pair jostling for the ball.

Wednesday fans must be happy to see two players return who could kick-start a late run towards the Sky Bet Championship play-offs, although there were some unhappy members in camp.

Here are just some of their reactions to the news…


