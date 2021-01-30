Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘We are a mess’, ‘This is just getting worse’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to off-field update

Published

10 mins ago

on

Many players in the Sheffield Wednesday squad have once again not been paid their full wages this month.

It was reported in December that a lot of the group hadn’t received their salaries, and the Sheffield Star have confirmed the same situation has come up again.

They claim that any player who is earning more than £7,000 a week at Hillsborough won’t have been paid in full.

Previously, the PFA were contacted, although owner Dejphon Chansiri insisted the situation would be resolved, and it was in the end.

However, it’s not a good look for the Owls chief, and the fans are growing increasingly frustrated at what’s going on off the field with the club, as they desperately try to stay in the Championship on the pitch.

As you would expect, this update did not go down well with the Owls fans, who are worried about what the future holds for the club moving forward.

Here we look at some of the comments…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘We are a mess’, ‘This is just getting worse’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to off-field update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: