‘We are a mess’, ‘This is just getting worse’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to off-field update

Many players in the Sheffield Wednesday squad have once again not been paid their full wages this month.

Led to believe there are #SWFC players who have not been paid in full this month… Anyone earning under £7k per month has gotten the full amount, but others have been capped. Chansiri did say that there could continue to be issues during the pandemic. https://t.co/dW2upelDTU — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) January 29, 2021

It was reported in December that a lot of the group hadn’t received their salaries, and the Sheffield Star have confirmed the same situation has come up again.

They claim that any player who is earning more than £7,000 a week at Hillsborough won’t have been paid in full.

Previously, the PFA were contacted, although owner Dejphon Chansiri insisted the situation would be resolved, and it was in the end.

However, it’s not a good look for the Owls chief, and the fans are growing increasingly frustrated at what’s going on off the field with the club, as they desperately try to stay in the Championship on the pitch.

As you would expect, this update did not go down well with the Owls fans, who are worried about what the future holds for the club moving forward.

Here we look at some of the comments…

Getting relegated is actually the least of our worries I feel. — OneGoalShort (@GoalShort) January 29, 2021

This is just getting worse Joe .The club is in free fall its frightening — Paul Griffin (@EyeballGriff) January 29, 2021

But didn’t we make a cash bid for a player a few days ago? Surely players will be seething at that — Shane Levitt (@ShaneLevitt11) January 29, 2021

Next season is going to be far worse, 15 out if contract players, none will stay, then DC and Piaxo building another new squad! — Jonathan David Bell (@JohnDBell1985) January 29, 2021

Let even more anger and negativity around Wednesday commence. Any sniff of positivity we had before the Coventry game is well and truly gone sometimes I wonder if its better to not write this stuff up. I can’t see anything that is going to turn all this around now. #swfc #doomed — Lewis Widdowson (@LMWiddowson) January 29, 2021

Oh dear. No player is signing a new deal. We are in a mess. I get the pandemic stuff but apart from Derby is this happening to anyone else? — SwfcFan (@SwfcFan12) January 29, 2021

Not surprising then that they didn’t perform against Coventry, just like they didn’t against Huddersfield when they hadn’t been paid. — Mike Andrews (@mja_owl) January 29, 2021