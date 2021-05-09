Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Blackburn Rovers

‘We are a joke’, ‘This is so bizarre’ – These Stoke City fans react as surprising transfer development shared

Published

9 mins ago

on

Stoke City could let Sam Clucas leave the club on a free transfer as they look to bring the wage bill down ahead of what will be a testing summer for the Potters.

It’s no secret that the Staffordshire outfit are facing FFP problems after spending serious money since they were relegated from the Premier League.

Failure to win promotion this season means they are gearing up for a fourth successive year outside the top-flight, so big decisions will have to be made in the summer.

And, according to Sun reporter Alan Nixon, Clucas could be on the move, as he suggested a switch to Blackburn could be on the cards.

Stoke. Clucas can go on a free by end of next month. Blackburn among those most interested.”

22 facts about Stoke City’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

1 of 22

The club have always worn red and white striped shirts?

Unsurprisingly, this news has surprised Potters fans, because Clucas has generally done well since signing and losing him for nothing would be a poor bit of business for someone they splashed out on in 2018.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer update from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘We are a joke’, ‘This is so bizarre’ – These Stoke City fans react as surprising transfer development shared

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: