‘We are a joke’, ‘This is so bizarre’ – These Stoke City fans react as surprising transfer development shared

Stoke City could let Sam Clucas leave the club on a free transfer as they look to bring the wage bill down ahead of what will be a testing summer for the Potters.

Stoke. Clucas can go on a free by end of next month. Blackburn among those most interested. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 9, 2021

It’s no secret that the Staffordshire outfit are facing FFP problems after spending serious money since they were relegated from the Premier League.

Failure to win promotion this season means they are gearing up for a fourth successive year outside the top-flight, so big decisions will have to be made in the summer.

And, according to Sun reporter Alan Nixon, Clucas could be on the move, as he suggested a switch to Blackburn could be on the cards.

“Stoke. Clucas can go on a free by end of next month. Blackburn among those most interested.”

Unsurprisingly, this news has surprised Potters fans, because Clucas has generally done well since signing and losing him for nothing would be a poor bit of business for someone they splashed out on in 2018.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer update from Twitter…

We are a joke at times — Tom (@tomworrall99) May 9, 2021

Please tell me this is some sick joke? — Mozz (@Mozzaa92) May 9, 2021

We are such a banter club when it comes to the handling of transfers/contracts — Leigh Spooner (@leighspooner1) May 9, 2021

Clucas is a top player. Would rather negotiate a cheaper contract than get rid. — phil williams (@philwill86) May 9, 2021

We are a joke of a club, he’s our best midfielder when fit — Sam Evans (@samevans1506) May 9, 2021

This is so bizarre, especially on a free https://t.co/LGFqm4dYZX — Georgia Goodall (@goodallgeorgiaa) May 9, 2021