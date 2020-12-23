Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'We are 100% going places' – Many Brentford fans react to club announcement

9 mins ago

Brentford striker Marcus Forss has signed long-term contract with the Bees.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks at Griffin Park, although the striker has only recently established himself as a first-team regular under Thomas Frank.

Forss was reduced to just a handful of appearances in the previous few campaigns, but an impressive loan spell with at AFC Wimbledon during the second half of last season appeared to catch the attention of Frank.

And whilst Ivan Toney is still Brentford’s first-choice striker, Forss has already notched five goals in just two league starts this term, which means he’s got the best minutes per goals record in the Championship.

Including his two EFL cup strikes and debut goal for Finland last month, the youngster has notched eight times in 24 appearances for club and country – with his outstanding form leading to reported interest from Tottenham.

However, Forss has committed his future to the West London outfit, extending his deal at the Brentford Community Stadium until the summer of 2026.

