‘We always know there will be people talking’ – Leeds United ace responds to Marcelo Bielsa critics

Leeds United’s Jack Harrison has rubbished Marcelo Bielsa’s ‘bottle job’ title, as his side look set for Premier League promotion.

The Manchester City man is in his second loan-spell at Elland Road, and has again been a favoured name by Bielsa – Harrison has featured in all 37 of Leeds’ Championship games this season, scoring five.

He’s been a key part of Leeds’ success so far this campaign, and with a point lead over 2nd-place West Brom, and a seven point lead over Fulham in 3rd, Leeds finally look set to end their 16 year hiatus from the Premier League.

In that time, Leeds have developed an unwanted reputation for being somewhat reluctant to see out their previous bids for promotion – last season, Leeds well and truly ‘fell apart’ midway through the campaign, and many branded Bielsa a ‘bottle job’.

But speaking to Leeds Live, Harrison has dismissed talks of Bielsa and Leeds’ previous shortcomings, and believes the Argentine is more than capable of seeing it through this time round:

“We always know there will be people talking, and talking about Marcelo, but he’s a smart man at the end of the day and I’m sure he doesn’t take too many of those things to heart. He knows himself he has a reputation around the world that everyone respects.”

Bielsa is widely regarded as one of the best tacticians in football management – the likes of Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino have both spoken publicly of their respect for Bielsa.

“Some of the best managers in the world have said great things about him,” continued Harrison. “So I don’t think he should be worried about some people saying he’s a bottle job or whatever.

“It’s all down to us as a club how we manage those next nine games and I think his methodology he knows the right way to do it, it’s just down to us to get things done.”

Leeds will resume league duties against Cardiff on Sunday, in one of nine games standing between them and the Premier League.

The verdict

Leeds have their best chance in years to reach the top-flight, and this time round it’s hard to see Leeds missing out. They went into the temporary break having won their last five Championship fixtures to nil, and Bielsa will be hoping his side has maintained that form ahead of tomorrow’s game.