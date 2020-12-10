‘We already have the solution’ – Many Derby County fans positive about key issue after Brentford result

Derby County held Brentford to a goalless draw last night to stretch their unbeaten run to four games and it appears many Rams fans are feeling more positive about Wayne Rooney taking charge permanently.

A coaching team that included Rooney, Liam Rosenier, Jason Walker, and Shay Given was put in charge of the first-team following Phillip Cocu’s exit last month but the former England captain has since stepped up as interim manager.

The Rams have gone unbeaten since the 35-year-old took that role, winning six points from four games, and earned an impressive point against Brentford last night.

Thomas Frank’s side were on the front foot for much of the game but couldn’t find a way through Derby’s defensive line.

The result at the Brentford Community Stadium may have only earned the visitors a point but it has moved them to within a point of safety and will have boosted Rooney’s hopes of becoming Cocu’s permanent replacement.

He has made no secret of the fact that he is interested in taking charge full time at Pride Park but despite the fact it has been nearly a month since the former manager’s exit, a decision is yet to be made.

Last night’s game certainly seems to have stirred up some debate on that subject among fans of the East Midlands club, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

This Rooney side has shown more fight in one game than we did in over a year under Cocu 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #DCFC — SLATER (@DukeOfILSON) December 9, 2020

Learning as he goes but doing it well, remember an experienced head comes with no guarantees – Forest and Sheffield Weds anyone? Rooney with Mac advising gets my vote to take us forward. Good signs. #dcfc #rooney — Simon Marriott (@SimonJMarriott) December 9, 2020

@WayneRooney unbeaten still has Interim manager of @dcfcofficial & long may it continue, forget all the #fakenews & reports about potential managers, we already have the solution & #dcfc #dcfcfans are behind you #rooney pic.twitter.com/69HiwF0D6b — Will MacGregor (@WillMacGregorCS) December 9, 2020

Whether he's the man for the job or not…Wayne Rooney has galvanised the entire squad and every player has worked so hard again tonight, tracking back especially… Proper team spirit out there, passion,commitment, a chunk of that also down to CKR #dcfc #dcfcfans — PaulS (@slates71) December 9, 2020

Solid performance against a quality side that’s gone 9 games unbeaten. We look more solid, more confident and starting to create more up front. 4 games unbeaten and only conceded 2 goals. Stick with Rooney, he has the players on side. #dcfc #dcfcfans 🐏 — The Wandering Ram 🐑 (@thewanderingram) December 9, 2020

Cracking point against an in form Brentford team. Organised, working hard and driving to get that point. Slowly coming round to Rooney..#dcfc #dcfcfans — Justin Peach (@JustinPeach27) December 9, 2020

Big Mac and Rooney could actually be the start of something good #dcfc — jake_burton (@Burton_jake25) December 9, 2020

Outstanding point. After the 2 home draws. I never thought we would take 4 out of these 2 games. 4 unbeaten. Dare I say it. Starting to warm to Rooney being full time manager now 😬.#dcfc #dcfcfans — The Fans Derby County (@fans_county) December 9, 2020

GIVE ROONEY A 5 YEAR DEAL. Great point for the rams that 🐏 #dcfc — Rooneys Rams 🐏 (@rooneysrams) December 9, 2020

We deserved that. A great point. 4 unbeaten. We are building 💪 Up the Wayne Rooney Rams 🐏 He’s proving me wrong and I like it #dcfc — The Rambler (@TheRambler1884) December 9, 2020

We’d have lost that under Cocu. I’m not going to shout too loudly but Rooney is growing on me, slightly. #dcfc — Richard (@dcfc87) December 9, 2020

Rooney’s at the wheel — Tom (@dcfcTomm) December 9, 2020