Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘We already have the solution’ – Many Derby County fans positive about key issue after Brentford result

Published

8 mins ago

on

Derby County held Brentford to a goalless draw last night to stretch their unbeaten run to four games and it appears many Rams fans are feeling more positive about Wayne Rooney taking charge permanently.

A coaching team that included Rooney, Liam Rosenier, Jason Walker, and Shay Given was put in charge of the first-team following Phillip Cocu’s exit last month but the former England captain has since stepped up as interim manager.

The Rams have gone unbeaten since the 35-year-old took that role, winning six points from four games, and earned an impressive point against Brentford last night.

Thomas Frank’s side were on the front foot for much of the game but couldn’t find a way through Derby’s defensive line.

The result at the Brentford Community Stadium may have only earned the visitors a point but it has moved them to within a point of safety and will have boosted Rooney’s hopes of becoming Cocu’s permanent replacement.

He has made no secret of the fact that he is interested in taking charge full time at Pride Park but despite the fact it has been nearly a month since the former manager’s exit, a decision is yet to be made.

The big festive Derby County quiz: Can you get 20/20?

1 of 20

In what year were Derby formed?

Last night’s game certainly seems to have stirred up some debate on that subject among fans of the East Midlands club, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘We already have the solution’ – Many Derby County fans positive about key issue after Brentford result

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: