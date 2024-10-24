Former Norwich City player Darren Huckerby has thanked Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones for all they have done after it was announced they had left the board.

The duo have been involved with the club for decades, which includes an incredible 28-year spell as directors.

However, a group led by Mark Attanasio had agreed a deal to become the majority shareholders, and that was officially ratified in the week.

Therefore, Smith and Wynn-Jones are no longer the key decision makers at Carrow Road, although it was confirmed that they are honorary life presidents.

Darren Huckerby reacts to Norwich City news

Given everything the duo have done for Norwich over the years, they have come in for plenty of plaudits from the supporters, who appreciate the time, effort and money that has been put into the club, particularly in the early days when they had been struggling.

As you would expect, Norwich paid tribute to the couple on social media, and that prompted a response from Huckerby, with the ex-attacker sharing his thoughts on how they should be viewed by supporters.

“Nobody, no player, no manager or fan has done more for Norwich City than Delia and Michael have over the last 30 years. We all owe them. Now it's time to move on and keep building!”

Norwich City hoping for a bright future

Smith and Wynn-Jones are Norwich fans, so despite any criticism that was directed their way in the past, there’s no doubt they had the best interest of the club at heart all the time.

Now, an overseas investment group represents a significant change for the Canaries, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t make progress.

Even though Norwich have been in the Premier League over the years, they are still not a club that would spend huge sums, so the new owners might bring some more financial freedom.

Related "A massive move" - Pundit reacts as Norwich City secure Arsenal agreement Carlton Palmer has given his verdict on Norwich City's appointment of Jack Wilshere as a coach

Of course, the Attanasio group have been involved in the past few years anyway, so they know what they’re getting into, and they will believe that they can help take the club back to the top-flight.

It should be said that they are inheriting a club in a healthy overall position, with no financial issues, a decent stadium, and a big fan base.

On the football side, Johannes Hoff Thorup is an exciting young manager, and Norwich have a talented squad that are in the mix for the play-offs this season, and they will feel promotion is a possibility.

Johannes Hoff Thorup will hope to lead new Norwich City era

Following on from that, Thorup has already revealed that he has had productive talks with Attanasio, so it’s encouraging for Norwich that they appear to be on the same page.

Championship Table (as of 24/10/24) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 11 12 25 2 Burnley 11 12 22 3 Leeds United 11 11 22 4 West Brom 11 6 19 5 Sheffield United 11 6 19 6 Blackburn Rovers 11 5 19 7 Norwich City 11 6 17

Moving forward, the boss will need to be supported as much as possible, as the early signs indicate that he is capable of building a very good, attractive team for this level.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out over the coming months and years, and there will be optimism at Carrow Road that Norwich are heading in the right direction.

Thorup’s men are back in action on Saturday when they host Middlesbrough.