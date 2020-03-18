‘We all need a smile’, ‘That laugh’ – Loads of Fulham fans are loving this behind the scenes clip from the club

Loads of Fulham fans have reacted to a funny clip shared on the club’s Instagram account featuring Neeskens Kebano and Tim Ream.

It comes as football’s suspension stretches on with a return not expected until April 3 at the earliest, and the Whites’ social team are clearly eager to ensure that their fans are still entertained.

In the clip, the American defender is innocently coming to the end of an interview with the club before Kebano swoops in and plants a kiss on Ream’s cheek, causing him to lose his rag a bit.

Both players are firm favourites at Craven Cottage having been a part of their promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs nearly two seasons ago now.

Ream joined the Whites back in 2015 and has racked up 187 appearances since, scoring just two goals. He has also appeared 35 times in the current campaign, proving to be Scott Parker’s preferred choice to partner Michael Hector.

Kebano arrived from Genk in the summer of 2016, going on to make 78 appearances since, scoring nine times, as he has struggled to nail down a place in the team under any of the club’s managers.

We are living in uncertain footballing times, but this clip appears to have raised spirits…

davidgreen812 And we all need a smile at the moment!😛😛

george.rossiter8 Neeskens tho

lewistbd3 I love neeskens ❤️

charlottequeenhowe 🤣🤣🤣 so funny 👍🏻

unclephill11 Reammmmmmnnmmmnn

northern_raven That laugh 😂😂

mitchellffc Sounds Tim’s picking up a bit of an English accent

earlgenerao Brilliant 🤣