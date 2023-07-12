Steven Schumacher has offered an update on Plymouth Argyle’s summer transfer plans.

The Pilgrims earned promotion to the Championship in impressive fashion, winning the League One title with a total of 101 points.

The club has not featured as part of the second tier since 2010, so will be hoping to maintain their position in the division beyond just one season.

Who have Plymouth Argyle signed so far this summer?

Plymouth have already been active in the summer transfer window, with Conor Hazard becoming the latest arrival of the off-season.

The Northern Ireland international has arrived in a move from Celtic worth £150,000.

Hazard is the fourth signing of the window, following in the footsteps of Julio Pleguezuelo, Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Lewis Gibson.

But the club’s transfer business is unlikely to stop there, with the manager hopeful of adding a number of other fresh faces.

Schumacher has preached calm and patience being required by the club as the weeks go on.

The 39-year-old has admitted that new signings are needed, but that the process will be slower now that the club has moved up to the Championship.

"We all know we need to strengthen the squad and we are working really hard to do that,” said Schumacher, via Plymouth Live.

“The people who we are trying to recruit, I'm not worried they are not going to be fit because they are all playing at their clubs and they are getting training into them.

"There is stuff going on behind the scenes.

“Being at this level, the transfers we are wanting to bring to the club it just takes time.

“It's not like you are signing people who are free agents all the time.

"It takes that little bit longer and we are just trying to get through the process as best we can.

"There isn't a lot of business going on, especially in the Championship.

"I think where we are at in the Championship we are in the top two or three who have signed the most amount of players.

"It is what it is, and this is what it might be like in the Championship.

“We are just experiencing it for the first time in a while.

“We are quite calm and relaxed about the situation, and hopefully we will get players in that we need."

What kind of signings should Plymouth be targeting in the remainder of the summer transfer window?

Schumacher admitted that reinforcements are needed in attack if the team is to be competitive at a Championship level.

The club has moved to improve the defensive options in Schumacher’s squad, so now attention will have to turn to the other end of the pitch.

Plymouth will be looking to give it a good go in the second tier, and will not be thinking about just survival.

Sunderland showed last season that a well organised club can go straight to competing in the top half of the table if they can get their summer business right.