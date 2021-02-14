Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Norwich City

‘We all knew’ – Plenty of Norwich fans react to one man’s performance in Stoke win

Published

9 mins ago

on

Norwich City enjoyed a big win in their hunt for Championship promotion on Saturday afternoon, as they thrashed Stoke City 4-1 at Carrow Road.

The Canaries ended a run of four games in all competitions without a win in emphatic style with victory over the Potters, and that result sees them move back to the top of the second-tier standings for the time being.

One man who played a big role in that welcome return to winning ways for Daniel Farke’s side, was Emiliano Buendia.

Having missed his side’s last two games through suspension, the Argentine attacker made his return to the side in outstanding fashion, scoring one goal and assisting another, before drawing the foul to win the penalty that allowed Norwich to get their fourth, with his all-round performance also causing plenty of problems for the Stoke defence.

Perhaps not surprisingly, plenty of Norwich fans were keen to pay tribute to Buendia for his contribution as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 24-year-old’s latest performance.


