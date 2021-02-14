‘We all knew’ – Plenty of Norwich fans react to one man’s performance in Stoke win

Norwich City enjoyed a big win in their hunt for Championship promotion on Saturday afternoon, as they thrashed Stoke City 4-1 at Carrow Road.

The Canaries ended a run of four games in all competitions without a win in emphatic style with victory over the Potters, and that result sees them move back to the top of the second-tier standings for the time being.

One man who played a big role in that welcome return to winning ways for Daniel Farke’s side, was Emiliano Buendia.

Having missed his side’s last two games through suspension, the Argentine attacker made his return to the side in outstanding fashion, scoring one goal and assisting another, before drawing the foul to win the penalty that allowed Norwich to get their fourth, with his all-round performance also causing plenty of problems for the Stoke defence.

Perhaps not surprisingly, plenty of Norwich fans were keen to pay tribute to Buendia for his contribution as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 24-year-old’s latest performance.

Protect this man at all costs💪 pic.twitter.com/IXmu6kW63E — Canary Cast (@CastCanary) February 13, 2021

I am in love with this man pic.twitter.com/l4VMUxFqzE — Henry🔰 (@henrycc05) February 13, 2021

Emi is the right answer — van der Finz (@JamesFinbow) February 13, 2021

Emi 100% goal, assist, drew a pen + a 9.2 rating — Quinn Davidson (@qdavidsongk1) February 13, 2021

I love how we all knew Buendia was gonna put on a masterclass today. Absolute legend. #ncfc — Alex NCFC (@norwichcityhq) February 13, 2021

Emiliano Buendia is the best Norwich player I have seen in a yellow shirt in my life time. #ncfc — DJ JLP (@DJJLP_) February 13, 2021

Really good win for #NCFC, that. Other than a bit of doziness at the back throughout, much improved. Having Emi Buendia back made a huge difference – our best attacking display in ages — Matt Anniss (@sellbydave) February 13, 2021