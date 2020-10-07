Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Norwich City

‘We all knew it was coming’ – Many Norwich City fans react as player’s exit revealed

Published

2 mins ago

on

Norwich City have confirmed the departure of Timm Klose, who has joined FC Basel on a season-long loan. 

The 32-year-old had made just a single appearance for Norwich at the start of 2020/21, lasting 59 minutes as Daniel Farke’s side crashed out of the League Cup at the start of last month.

Despite that, his announcement has a host of fans describing him as a ‘legend’ of Carrow Road after three-and-a-half years of service.

In total, Klose has made 128 appearances for Norwich and scored 10 goals. In 2018/19, he made 31 appearances as Norwich won the Championship title, scoring four goals in the process, including a memorable brace at the City Ground. That was backed up by seven appearances in the Premier League, as the defender’s career in East Anglia began to wind down.

Now, he’s heading to Basel, who have the option to turn this season-long loan into a permanent deal further down the line.

In response to this news, many Norwich fans have taken to Twitter to salute Klose, even if his departure seemed inevitable…


